How to watch today's Inter Miami vs Toronto MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Inter Miami and Toronto, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will take on Toronto in the MLS at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday.

Inter Miami are second in the standings with 47 points, only a point behind league leaders FC Cincinnati. They will be desperate to bounce back following a heavy 6-1 defeat in their last outing, against Cincinnati.

Toronto are down in the eighth spot but ended a 10-game winless run with a win against Philadelphia Union in their most recent outing. It will be a difficult challenge for them away from home when they face Inter Miami.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter Miami vs Toronto kick-off time

Date: July 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Chase Stadium

The match will be played at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Toronto FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Inter Miami CF team news

Lionel Messi may not play due to an ankle injury suffered during Argentina's Copa America victory over the weekend. However, Luis Suarez could return, having helped Uruguay secure a bronze medal in the same tournament.

Nicolas Freire might miss another match due to an ACL injury, while Facundo Farias is out for the rest of the year because of a torn ACL.

Sergio Busquets will be suspended after accumulating two yellow cards against Cincinnati but Jordi Alba and Diego Gomez are eligible to return from their suspensions.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Kryvtsov, Fray, Alba; Redondo, Bright, Cremaschi; Gressel, Suarez, Taylor

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Aviles, Sailor, Fray, Alba, Hall, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Gomez, Gressel, Cremaschi, Ruiz, Sunderland, Redondo, Morales Forwards: Campana, Taylor, Valencia, Borgelin, Afonso

Toronto FC team news

Last weekend, Toronto were without Alonso Coello due to a thigh problem. Tyrese Spicer and Brandon Servania are also sidelined due to injuries.

Richie Laryea and Jonathan Osorio are both expected to be available for selection after Canada finished fourth in the Copa America last weekend.

Toronto possible XI: Johnson; Rosted, Long, Gomis; Laryea, Osorio, Longstaff, Marshall-Rutty; Etienne, Bernardeschi; Owusu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ranjitsingh, Gavran Defenders: Long, Mabika, Gomis, Rosted, Franklin, Petretta, Pearlman Midfielders: Longstaff, Flores, Thompson Forwards: Marshall-Rutty, Bernardeschi, Etienne Jr. Mailula, Insigne, Kerr, Owusu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 2023 Miami 4-0 Toronto MLS March 2023 Toronto 2-0 Miami MLS October 2022 Toronto 0-1 Miami MLS August 2022 Miami 2-1 Toronto MLS October 2021 Miami 3-0 Toronto MLS

