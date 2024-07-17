How to watch today's Inter Miami vs Toronto MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Inter Miami will take on Toronto in the MLS at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday.
Inter Miami are second in the standings with 47 points, only a point behind league leaders FC Cincinnati. They will be desperate to bounce back following a heavy 6-1 defeat in their last outing, against Cincinnati.
Toronto are down in the eighth spot but ended a 10-game winless run with a win against Philadelphia Union in their most recent outing. It will be a difficult challenge for them away from home when they face Inter Miami.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Inter Miami vs Toronto kick-off time
|Date:
|July 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Chase Stadium
The match will be played at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Inter Miami CF vs Toronto FC online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Inter Miami CF team news
Lionel Messi may not play due to an ankle injury suffered during Argentina's Copa America victory over the weekend. However, Luis Suarez could return, having helped Uruguay secure a bronze medal in the same tournament.
Nicolas Freire might miss another match due to an ACL injury, while Facundo Farias is out for the rest of the year because of a torn ACL.
Sergio Busquets will be suspended after accumulating two yellow cards against Cincinnati but Jordi Alba and Diego Gomez are eligible to return from their suspensions.
Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Kryvtsov, Fray, Alba; Redondo, Bright, Cremaschi; Gressel, Suarez, Taylor
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Callender, Dos Santos, Jensen
|Defenders:
|Aviles, Sailor, Fray, Alba, Hall, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Bright, Boatwright
|Midfielders:
|Gomez, Gressel, Cremaschi, Ruiz, Sunderland, Redondo, Morales
|Forwards:
|Campana, Taylor, Valencia, Borgelin, Afonso
Toronto FC team news
Last weekend, Toronto were without Alonso Coello due to a thigh problem. Tyrese Spicer and Brandon Servania are also sidelined due to injuries.
Richie Laryea and Jonathan Osorio are both expected to be available for selection after Canada finished fourth in the Copa America last weekend.
Toronto possible XI: Johnson; Rosted, Long, Gomis; Laryea, Osorio, Longstaff, Marshall-Rutty; Etienne, Bernardeschi; Owusu
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ranjitsingh, Gavran
|Defenders:
|Long, Mabika, Gomis, Rosted, Franklin, Petretta, Pearlman
|Midfielders:
|Longstaff, Flores, Thompson
|Forwards:
|Marshall-Rutty, Bernardeschi, Etienne Jr. Mailula, Insigne, Kerr, Owusu
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 2023
|Miami 4-0 Toronto
|MLS
|March 2023
|Toronto 2-0 Miami
|MLS
|October 2022
|Toronto 0-1 Miami
|MLS
|August 2022
|Miami 2-1 Toronto
|MLS
|October 2021
|Miami 3-0 Toronto
|MLS