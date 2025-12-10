How to watch today's Hull vs Wrexham Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time

Wrexham make the cross-country trip to England's North East today where they will take on a Hull City side with similar Premier League promotion aspirations as their own.

As is often the case with Wrexham, plenty of headlines have been made this week on affairs off the pitch. Owners of LALIGA giants Atletico Madrid, Apollo Sports Capital, have purchased a minority stake in the club and the latest round of investment will be used to further fund the club's ongoing stadium redevelopment.

On the pitch, early season concessions of consolidation are a distant memory. Wrexham, as they have at every level since the arrival of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are in the Championship to compete. Unbeaten now in nine league games, Phil Parkinson's men are 12th in the division, but only three points behind playoff pace.

The recent 1-1 draw away to fifth-placed Preston North End, where Wrexham conceded a late equalizer, encapsulated their current form: resilient and hard to break down, but struggling to turn draws into victories. Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo was in fine form, making several key saves, but the late goal was a source of frustration for a side that knows playoff places are within reach.

Opponents Hull are also among those in the chasing pack. They are currently in 9th place and go into the game one point above The Reds.

Hull team news

Hull will be without Eliot Matazo (cruciate ligament injury), Oli McBurnie (calf injury) and Liam Millar (hamstring injury) who are all sidelined on the treatment table.

Wrexham team news

Long-term absentees Andy Cannon (cruciate ligament tear), Jay Rodriguez (ankle injury), Danny Ward (elbow injury) and George Thomason (thigh problems) remain out.

