Welcome to Wrexham: Where to watch and stream, episodes & complete guide to Ryan Reynolds-Rob McElhenney sports documentary

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney take centre-stage in an all-access ‘fly on the wall’ docuseries about Wrexham AFC, the Welsh football club they bought in 2020.

Reynolds and McElhenney, have set big ambitions since buying the club, claiming that even reaching the Premier League is not out of sight, and Welcome to Wrexham journeys through the seasons following their takeover.

When was Welcome to Wrexham released?

Season Release date Season 1 August 24, 2022 Season 2 September 12, 2023 Season 3 May 2, 2024 Season 4 May 15, 2025

Season one of Welcome to Wrexham was released on August 24,2022 in the U.S. and August 25, 2022 in the UK.

Season two released on September 12, 2023.

The third season of Welcome to Wrexham was released on May 2, 2024, which is slightly earlier than usual.

Season four released on May 15, 2025.

Where to watch & stream Welcome to Wrexham

Welcome to Wrexham is available to watch and stream on Disney+ in the UK.

It is available to watch and stream on FX on Fubo in the United States.

Country Streaming service United Kingdom: Disney+ United States: FX-on-Fubo

Watch the Welcome to Wrexham trailers

Reynolds and McElhenney dropped a number of teaser videos referencing Welcome to Wrexham, which give you an idea of what to expect in the series.

The first teaser trailer was released in May 2021 and can be watched below.

A follow-up trailer was released in December 2021, themed after It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, a programme which McElhenney stars in.

A third trailer was dropped in July 2022, showing an even closer look at what you can expect. Set to the tune of 'Only Fools Rush In' by Elvis Presley, the trailer shows Reynolds and McElhenney as they interact with the fans and people of Wrexham.

The official trailer for season two of Welcome to Wrexham was released on August 10, 2023. You can watch it below.

The trailer for season three dropped on April 19, 2024 and it had a Rocky theme to it, with scenes accompanied by the famous 'Eye of the Tiger' song.

You can watch the trailer for season four of Welcome to Wrexham below.

What is Welcome to Wrexham about?

Welcome to Wrexham is a documentary series which follows the events that have transpired since the purchase of Wrexham AFC by Reynolds and McElhenney in 2020, as the historic Welsh club attempt to secure promotion back to the Football League.

Produced by American television network FX, which is owned by Disney, the documentary series will chart the progress of the soccer team as well as the learning curve experienced by the club's new owners.

The filmmakers had not revealed many specifics about what to expect when it was first announced, but we now know that the co-owners are very hands-on with the project, as they immerse themselves in the community of Wrexham, in the north of Wales.

The pair regularly post content on social media regarding Wrexham, including video footage and photos from matches they have attended, so we can continue to expect to see that incorporated into upcoming seasons.

Welcome to Wrexham episodes

Season one

Episode Title Air date 1 Dream August 24, 2022 2 Reality August 24, 2022 3 Rebuilding August 31, 2022 4 Home Opener August 31, 2022 5 Fearless September 7, 2022 6 Hamilton! September 7, 2022 7 Wide World of Wales September 14, 2022 8 Away We Go September 14, 2022 9 Welcome Home September 21, 2022 10 Hooligans September 28, 2022 11 Sack the Gaffer September 28, 2022 12 Wins and Losses October 5, 2022 13 Worst Team in the League October 5, 2022 14 A Hollywood Distraction October 5, 2022 15 Daggers October 5, 2022 16 Hello Wembley October 12, 2022 17 Wromance October 12, 2022 18 Do or Die October 12, 2022

There are a total of 18 episodes in Season One of Welcome to Wrexham.

You can see their titles and air dates in the table above.

Season two

Season two aired on September 12, 2023 in the U.S. (September 13 in the UK).

Episode Title Air date 1 Welcome Back to Wrexham September 12, 2023 2 The Quiet Zone September 19, 2023 3 Nott Yet September 19, 2023 4 Shaun's Vacation September 26, 2023 5 First Losers September 26, 2023 6 Ballers October 3, 2023 7 Giant Killers October 10, 2023 8 The Grind October 17, 2023 9 Glove Triangle October 17, 2023 10 Gresford October 24, 2023 11 Yn Codi October 24, 2023 12 Hand of Foz October 31, 2023 13 Family Business November 7, 2023 14 Worst Case Scenario November 7, 2023 15 Up the Town? November 14, 2023

Season 3

Season three of Welcome to Wrexham was confirmed by FX following the conclusion of Season 2 on November 14. The first episode aired on May 2, 2024.

Episode No. Title Air date 1 Welcome to the EFL May 2, 2024 2 Goals May 2, 2024 3 Notts Again May 9, 2024 4 Risky Business May 16, 2024 5 Temporary May 23, 2024 6 Far Away, So Close May 30, 2024 7 Proper Trouble June 6, 2024 8 Down to the Wire June 13, 2024

Season 4

The fourth season began on May 15, 2025. It consisted of eight episodes just like the previous season and the first two released on the same day.

Episode Number Title Air Date 1 All In? May 15, 2025 2 High Hopes May 15, 2025 3 Disney FC May 22, 2025 4 Built to Last May 29, 2025 5 Anything’s Possible June 5, 2025 6 Red Dragons June 12, 2025 7 Life or Death June 19, 2025 8 Do a Wrexham June 26, 2025

What is the Welcome to Wrexham opening theme?

The main theme song for Welcome to Wrexham is the Buddy Holly song 'Everyday', which opens most of the series' episodes.

Bob Dylan's 'The Times They Are A-Changin'', covered by Keb Mo, features as the opening theme on episodes one, two and 18 of season one.

Another song which features strongly in the show is 'It's Always Sunny in Wrexham' by The Declan Swans.

What kind of reviews has Welcome to Wrexham received?

Reviewer Rating IMDb 8.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes 95% Guardian 3/5 NME 4/5

Welcome to Wrexham has received mostly positive reviews since first airing in summer 2022.

Renowned movie websites IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes have given the show 8.3/10 and 95 percent respectively, while the Guardian described it as a "soulful" series. The Hollywood Reporter praised the "warm fuzzy feeling" elicited by the fans and their club's new owners.

The Week hailed the show as "surprisingly touching" and NME gave it four stars out of five.

The buzz around the show helped to bring a new cohort of followers on social media, as well as a financial boost in the form of kit and merchandise sales.

