Welcome to Wrexham Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney FXFX/GOAL composite
Ryan Kelly

Welcome to Wrexham: Where to watch and stream, episodes & complete guide to Ryan Reynolds-Rob McElhenney sports documentary

The Deadpool star and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor are documenting their experience in Wales.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney take centre-stage in an all-access ‘fly on the wall’ docuseries about Wrexham AFC, the Welsh football club they bought in 2020.

Reynolds and McElhenney, have set big ambitions since buying the club, claiming that even reaching the Premier League is not out of sight, and Welcome to Wrexham journeys through the seasons following their takeover.

So, where can you watch it and what will it feature? GOAL brings you all the details.

When was Welcome to Wrexham released?

SeasonRelease date
Season 1August 24, 2022
Season 2September 12, 2023
Season 3May 2, 2024
Season 4May 15, 2025

Season one of Welcome to Wrexham was released on August 24,2022 in the U.S. and August 25, 2022 in the UK.

Season two released on September 12, 2023.

The third season of Welcome to Wrexham was released on May 2, 2024, which is slightly earlier than usual.

Season four released on May 15, 2025.

Welcome to Wrexham FX releaseFX

Where to watch & stream Welcome to Wrexham

Welcome to Wrexham is available to watch and stream on Disney+ in the UK.

It is available to watch and stream on FX on Fubo in the United States. 

CountryStreaming service
United Kingdom:

Disney+

United States:FX-on-Fubo

Watch the Welcome to Wrexham trailers

Reynolds and McElhenney dropped a number of teaser videos referencing Welcome to Wrexham, which give you an idea of what to expect in the series.

The first teaser trailer was released in May 2021 and can be watched below.

A follow-up trailer was released in December 2021, themed after It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, a programme which McElhenney stars in.

A third trailer was dropped in July 2022, showing an even closer look at what you can expect. Set to the tune of 'Only Fools Rush In' by Elvis Presley, the trailer shows Reynolds and McElhenney as they interact with the fans and people of Wrexham.

The official trailer for season two of Welcome to Wrexham was released on August 10, 2023. You can watch it below.

The trailer for season three dropped on April 19, 2024 and it had a Rocky theme to it, with scenes accompanied by the famous 'Eye of the Tiger' song.

You can watch the trailer for season four of Welcome to Wrexham below.

What is Welcome to Wrexham about?

Welcome to Wrexham is a documentary series which follows the events that have transpired since the purchase of Wrexham AFC by Reynolds and McElhenney in 2020, as the historic Welsh club attempt to secure promotion back to the Football League.

Welcome to Wrexham Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney FXFX

Produced by American television network FX, which is owned by Disney, the documentary series will chart the progress of the soccer team as well as the learning curve experienced by the club's new owners.

The filmmakers had not revealed many specifics about what to expect when it was first announced, but we now know that the co-owners are very hands-on with the project, as they immerse themselves in the community of Wrexham, in the north of Wales.

The pair regularly post content on social media regarding Wrexham, including video footage and photos from matches they have attended, so we can continue to expect to see that incorporated into upcoming seasons.

Welcome to Wrexham episodes

Season one

EpisodeTitleAir date
1DreamAugust 24, 2022
2RealityAugust 24, 2022
3RebuildingAugust 31, 2022
4Home OpenerAugust 31, 2022
5FearlessSeptember 7, 2022
6Hamilton!September 7, 2022
7Wide World of WalesSeptember 14, 2022
8Away We GoSeptember 14, 2022
9Welcome HomeSeptember 21, 2022
10HooligansSeptember 28, 2022
11Sack the GafferSeptember 28, 2022
12Wins and LossesOctober 5, 2022
13Worst Team in the LeagueOctober 5, 2022
14A Hollywood DistractionOctober 5, 2022
15DaggersOctober 5, 2022
16Hello WembleyOctober 12, 2022
17WromanceOctober 12, 2022
18Do or DieOctober 12, 2022

There are a total of 18 episodes in Season One of Welcome to Wrexham.

You can see their titles and air dates in the table above.

Season two

Season two aired on September 12, 2023 in the U.S. (September 13 in the UK).

EpisodeTitleAir date
1Welcome Back to WrexhamSeptember 12, 2023
2The Quiet ZoneSeptember 19, 2023
3Nott YetSeptember 19, 2023
4Shaun's VacationSeptember 26, 2023
5First LosersSeptember 26, 2023
6BallersOctober 3, 2023
7Giant KillersOctober 10, 2023
8The GrindOctober 17, 2023
9Glove TriangleOctober 17, 2023
10GresfordOctober 24, 2023
11Yn CodiOctober 24, 2023
12Hand of FozOctober 31, 2023
13Family BusinessNovember 7, 2023
14Worst Case ScenarioNovember 7, 2023
15Up the Town?November 14, 2023

Season 3

Season three of Welcome to Wrexham was confirmed by FX following the conclusion of Season 2 on November 14. The first episode aired on May 2, 2024.

Episode No.TitleAir date
1Welcome to the EFLMay 2, 2024
2GoalsMay 2, 2024
3Notts AgainMay 9, 2024
4Risky BusinessMay 16, 2024
5TemporaryMay 23, 2024
6Far Away, So CloseMay 30, 2024
7Proper TroubleJune 6, 2024
8Down to the WireJune 13, 2024

Season 4

The fourth season began on May 15, 2025. It consisted of eight episodes just like the previous season and the first two released on the same day. 

Episode NumberTitleAir Date
1All In?May 15, 2025
2High HopesMay 15, 2025
3Disney FCMay 22, 2025
4Built to LastMay 29, 2025
5Anything’s PossibleJune 5, 2025
6Red DragonsJune 12, 2025
7Life or DeathJune 19, 2025
8Do a WrexhamJune 26, 2025

What is the Welcome to Wrexham opening theme?

The main theme song for Welcome to Wrexham is the Buddy Holly song 'Everyday', which opens most of the series' episodes.

Bob Dylan's 'The Times They Are A-Changin'', covered by Keb Mo, features as the opening theme on episodes one, two and 18 of season one.

Another song which features strongly in the show is 'It's Always Sunny in Wrexham' by The Declan Swans.

What kind of reviews has Welcome to Wrexham received?

ReviewerRating
IMDb8.3/10
Rotten Tomatoes95%
Guardian3/5
NME4/5

Welcome to Wrexham has received mostly positive reviews since first airing in summer 2022.

Renowned movie websites IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes have given the show 8.3/10 and 95 percent respectively, while the Guardian described it as a "soulful" series. The Hollywood Reporter praised the "warm fuzzy feeling" elicited by the fans and their club's new owners.

The Week hailed the show as "surprisingly touching" and NME gave it four stars out of five.

The buzz around the show helped to bring a new cohort of followers on social media, as well as a financial boost in the form of kit and merchandise sales.

Read more about Welcome to Wrexham

