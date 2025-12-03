This article was originally written and published by Brazilian soccer correspondent Mounique Vilela for GOAL Brazil

Flamengo and Ceará face each other this Wednesday, December 3, at 9:30 pm local time, at Maracanã, for the 37th round of the 2025 Brazilian Championship. In the USA, that kick-off time is 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET.

The match will be broadcast live in the USA on the channel Premiere. GOAL tells you everything you need to know about where to watch it.

Where to watch Flamengo vs Ceara online and on US TV

This crunch game between Flamengo and Ceara will be broadcast live on two channels in the United States: Premiere and TV Globo.

The only streaming providers to broadcast these channels is Sling TV where and users will need International / Brazilian TV packages in order to access the channel and DirecTV Stream where TV Globo can be added to any package.

What cable channel is Globo on?

Away from online streaming services, there are a number of cable TV providers that offer Globo as part of their offering. Below is a list of them.

Provider Channel Number DirecTV 2134 DISH 602-02 Verizon Fios Availability varies Xfinity Availability varies

Viewers in New York City specifically can also find TV Globo on Spectrum on channel 1578.

News and probable line-ups

Champion of the Libertadores after beating Palmeiras 1-0, Flamengo turns its attention to the Brasileirão. In the lead with 75 points, the Rubro-Negro can confirm the title with victory At the moment, Verdão is in second place with 70 points. After 36 games played in the national tournament, Filipe Luís' team has 22 wins, nine draws and five defeats, with a 69% success rate.

Ceará, meanwhile, is trying to enter the qualification zone for the next Copa Sudamericana. In 14th place with 43 points, Vozão is two points behind Atlético-MG. In the last round, the team drew 1-1 with Cruzeiro.

Flamengo: Rossi ; Royal (Varela), Danilo, Léo Pereira, Ayrton Lucas (Viña); Erick Pulgar, Saúl, Jorge Carrascal (Arrascaeta), Luiz Araújo, Everton Cebolinha, Plata (Bruno Henrique).

Ceará: Bruno Ferreira; Fabiano Souza, Marcos Victor, Marllon and Rafael Ramos; Dieguinho, Zanocelo and Lucas Mugni; Galeano, Fernandinho and Pedro Raul.

Absentees

Flamengo

Pedro remains in the medical department.

Ceará

Willian Machado and Matheus Bahia are suspended, while Pedro Henrique is injured.

When is it?

Date: Wednesday , 3 December 2025

, 3 December 2025 Time: 9:30 pm (Brasília time) | 4:30 pm PST / 7:30 pm EST.

9:30 pm (Brasília time) | 4:30 pm PST / 7:30 pm EST. Location: Maracanã Stadium – Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Recent history

Latest head-to-head matches

Standings

