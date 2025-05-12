How to watch today's Santos vs Ceara Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Santos FC and Ceara, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Santos FC and Ceara will square off at Estadio Urbano Caldeira on Monday in a crucial Campeonato Brasileiro Série A fixture.

Santos, currently languishing near the bottom of the table, are desperate for points to ignite their season, while Ceará, sitting comfortably in mid-table, aim to consolidate their position and maintain recent defensive solidity. Both teams have contrasting momentum: Santos are struggling for results, while Ceará have shown resilience and consistency, setting the stage for a tense, closely contested encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch

How to watch Santos FC vs Ceara online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Premiere in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Santos FC vs Ceara kick-off time

The match will be played at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira on Monday, with kick-off at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Santos FC team news

Santos approach this match with a clean bill of health and no suspensions, giving manager Cesar Sampaio the rare luxury of selecting from a full-strength squad. Despite their recent poor form - just one win in their last seven league games - Santos will look to key attackers like Benjamín Rollheiser and Alvaro Barreal for inspiration.

The team’s attacking intent remains high, averaging nearly 15 shots per game in recent fixtures, but finishing has been an issue. With no injury or suspension concerns, Sampaio is expected to stick with his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation as Santos seek a turnaround at home.

Ceara team news

Ceará, meanwhile, are dealing with several injury concerns, particularly in defense and midfield. Richardson, Richard, Fernandinho, Bruno Ferreira, Aylon, and Luiz Otávio are all expected to miss out, which could impact their depth and creativity.

Despite these absences, Ceará have managed to maintain a solid defensive record and are likely to continue with a compact 4-3-3 setup, relying on Lucas Mugni’s creativity in midfield and Pedro Raul’s finishing up front. There are no new suspensions for Ceará heading into this fixture.

