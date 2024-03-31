How to watch today's Duke vs. NC State NCAA March Madness Elite Eight game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs. NC State Wolfpack NCAA March Madness Elite Eight game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack (25-14, 9-11 ACC) and the No. 4 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8, 15-5 ACC) will square off in an all-ACC Elite Eight matchup on Sunday evening.

Duke Blue Devils, a preseason title favorite, slipped down to a No. 4 seed after a frustratingly poor end to the regular season and ACC postseason. Duke got knocked out by North Carolina in the conference quarterfinals, but the Blue Devils have bounced back to obliterate bracket favourite James Madison in the second round before surviving No. 1 Houston 54-51 in the Sweet 16.

The Wolfpack, meanwhile, have extended their magical run, going on to record eight straight in the win column, including five wins in five days to lift the ACC Tournament despite being heavy underdogs.

They have been underdogs twice already in the Big Dance as well, recording a 67-58 win over No. 2 seed Marquette in the Sweet 16.

Winners go to the Final Four. The loser heads home to North Carolina to figure out what went wrong.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's Duke Blue Devils vs. NC State Wolfpack NCAA March Madness Elite Eight Game.

Duke vs. NC State tip-off time & stadium

Date Sunday, March 31, 2024 Tip-off Time 5:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. CT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas, USA

How to watch the Duke vs. NC State NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's NCAA March Madness Elite Eight game between the Duke Blue Devils and the NC State Wolfpack can watch the game live on CBS. The broadcasters for the game are scheduled to be Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (reporter).

To stream the game, Paramount+ is the best streaming service for comprehensive NCAA content. Paramount+ has two plans, but you must subscribe to the higher of the two (Paramount+ with Showtime) to stream live March Madness games on CBS.

Paramount+ with Showtime costs $11.99/month and lets you watch your local CBS network live. The streaming service offers a seven-day free trial for all new users, so you can sign up before the main part of the tournament tips off Thursday, watch the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games, and then cancel before the free trial weekends without paying a penny. For students, Paramount+ will give you a 25% discount.

Duke vs. NC State Team News and Key Performers

Duke Blue Devils Team News

The Blue Devils are typically one of the youngest teams in the country. They employ a starting lineup of three sophomores, a freshman and one senior. That elder statesman is senior guard Jeremy Roach (14.0 PPG and 3.2 APG), who holds the key for Duke.

In a tightly-contested Sweet 16 game against top-ranked Houston, Roach scored all 14 of his points in the second half, which featured his team's final bucket of the game.

Sophomore centre Kyle Filipowski had 16 points and nine rebounds in the same game and leads the Blue Devils with 16.6 PPG and 8.2 RPG, while Freshman guard Jared McCain has come up with several clutch performances in the NCAA Tournament, notably netting 30 points in a win over James Madison in the second round.

NC State Team News

The two DJs are rocking for NC State. DJ Burns averaged 20 PPG and six RPG through the first two rounds of the tournament, while he posted double-digit points in all five ACC Tournament victories.

Senior guard DJ Horne (16.8 PPG), the All-ACC Third Team selection, leads four NC State players who are averaging double digits, and they are playing with as much confidence as any team in the tournament.

Horne hung 19 points on 4/7 from three in the win over the Golden Eagles, while junior forward Mohamed Diarra posted a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Head-to-Head Records

The Blue Devils and Wolfpack are very familiar with each other, being two longtime, in-state rivals.

This season, Duke and NC State split their two encounters, with Duke winning 79-64 on the Wolfpack's home court. Ten days later, NC State exacted revenge by defeating Duke 74-69 in the ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.