Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logoCzechia
epet Arena
team-logoDenmark
Watch it on FuboWatch it on Fox Soccer Plus
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Czechia vs Denmark World Cup Qualification UEFA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Czechia vs Denmark
Czechia
Denmark
World Cup Qualification UEFA

How to watch the World Cup Qualification UEFA match between Czechia and Denmark, as well as kick-off time and team news

Czechia and Denmark will do battle in Prague on Tuesday with a place in the World Cup 2026 tournament at stake.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Czechia vs Denmark as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFubo
UKAmazon Prime Video UK
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Czechia vs Denmark with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

How to watch and live stream Czechia vs Denmark for free

 If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial. 

Stream Czechia vs Denmark on FuboStart free trial

Czechia vs Denmark kick-off time

crest
World Cup Qualification UEFA - 2nd Round
epet Arena

Czechia vs Denmark kicks off on 31 Mar 2026 at 15:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

The Czechs are aiming to book their place in their first World Cup since 2006, having failed to reach the last four editions of the tournament. Despite falling 2-0 down against Ireland, they roared back to win on penalties. They've now lost just two of their last 16 internationals. Miroslav Koubek’s side have conceded just four goals across their last seven home competitive internationals.

FBL-WC-2026-UEFA-CZE-IRL-QUALIFIERGetty Images

Denmark arrives off the back of a stunning 4-0 win over North Macedonia in their midweek play-off fixture, but their away form isn't great, winning just two of their last ten on the road (D3, L5) whilst failing to score four times across that stint. 

FBL-WC-2026-UEFA-DEN-MKD-QUALIFIERGetty Images

Key stats 

Patrik Schick struck from the spot in midweek for the Czech Republic, meaning that four of his last five international goals have now come on home soil.

Denmark’s Gustav Isaksen netted a brace in their last qualifying fixture, with four of his last five goals for club and country coming in the first half of matches.

FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIERS-CZE-GIBGetty Images

Team news & squads

Czechia vs Denmark Probable lineups

CzechiaHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestDEN
1
M. Kovar
2
S. Chaloupek
4
R. Hranac
7
L. Krejci
18
M. Sadilek
14
L. Provod
8
V. Darida
5
V. Coufal
22
T. Soucek
10
P. Schick
15
P. Sulc
16
M. Hermansen
5
J. Maehle
15
C. Noergaard
3
V. Nelsson
18
A. Bah
8
G. Isaksen
14
M. Damsgaard
23
P. Hoejbjerg
21
M. Hjulmand
12
V. Froholdt
9
R. Hoejlund

4-2-3-1

DENAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Koubek

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • B. Riemer

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

CZE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

DEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

CZE

Last 5 matches

DEN

0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

2

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Czechia vs Denmark today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN

  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Bypass georestrictions with a VPNGet Express!

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting