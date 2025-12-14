How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Sunday 14 December sees a rematch of last season's FA Cup final when Crystal Palace meet Manchester City in the Premier League. Kickoff is at 09:00 EST in the USA.

Two of the most in-form teams in the Premier League do battle here in London, with Palace winning their last three matches across all competitions, all on the road, including Premier League wins against Burnley and Fulham. At home this season, Palace have already beaten reigning champions Liverpool and also beaten the Reds at Anfield to knock them out of the EFL Cup. The Eagles are making an early statement this season in the push for a Champions League place.

Man City, champions of England four times running before Liverpool usurped them last season, are starting to find their groove with four wins from their last four matches across all competitions.

They beat Real Madrid from a goal behind last time out, thanks to goals from Nico O'Reilly and the irrepressible Erling Haaland. The giant Norwegian has 145 goals from 167 City appearances, including 15 from 15 English Premier League games this season, and has scored on each of his last two visits to Selhurst Park in the EPL.

City boss Pep Guardiola has named an unchanged starting XI in each of their last two matches, wins over Sunderland and Real Madrid.

Crystal Palace team news

Daniel Munoz faces up to six weeks out as he prepares for surgery on a knee issue, while Ismaila Sarr is doubtful with an ankle ligament injury. The exciting attacking midfielder will still join up with the Senegal squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after this weekend.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner is being cautious with Jean-Philippe Mateta’s fitness following a knee problem, though he hopes to have him back in training and in the frame for selection here. Jaydee Canvot has been battling illness. Cheick Doucoure, Chadi Riad and Caleb Kporha are all still out.

Manchester City team news

Midfield kingpin Rodri has missed City's last eight matches and is still a major doubt here. Mateo Kovacic and John Stones are definitely ruled out.

