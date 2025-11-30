How to watch today's Cruz Azul vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

It will be all to play for when Cruz Azul and Chivas clash in the second leg of Liga MX 2025 Apertura quarter-finals at Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Sunday.

The first leg ended in a goalless affair where Chivas appeared to be the superior side in the first half but failed to convert, while Cruz Azul came in with a very organized and high-pressure game plan in the second half.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarter-final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Chivas will be available to watch and stream online live throughUnivision,TUDN, DirecTV Stream and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Cruz Azul vs Chivas kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Playoff Olimpico Universitario

The Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarter-final second leg match between Cruz Azul and Chivas will be played at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Sunday, November 30, in the US.

Team news

Cruz Azul team news

Andres Montano will not return to action in this calendar year due to a cruciate ligament injury, while Kevin Mier remains sidelined due to a leg injury.

Angel Sepulveda, Jose Paradela and Carlos Rotondi are likely to continue as the attacking trident.

Chivas team news

Chivas has more injury concerns to deal with comparatively. While Bryan Gonzalez may be marked as doubtful, Diego Campillo, Leonardo Sepulveda and Miguel Tapias are not expected to be available.

Armando Gonzalez is set to spearhead the line of attack.

