World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logoBulgaria
Vasil Levski
team-logoGeorgia
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Bulgaria vs Georgia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification UEFA match between Bulgaria and Georgia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bulgariawill hostGeorgia on Tuesday at Stadion Vasil Levski in Sofia in a key Group E World Cup qualifying match.

Both teams are closely ranked in the group, with Georgia currently holding third place and Bulgaria fourth. The fixture is crucial for both sides, as they strive to improve their position and keep qualification hopes alive. Historically, Georgia holds a slight edge in the head-to-head record.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bulgaria vs Georgia online - TV channels & live streams

Fubo
ViX

The match will be shown live on fubo and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Bulgaria vs Georgia kick-off time

crest
World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. E
Vasil Levski

The match will be played on Tuesday at Stadion Vasil Levski, with kick-off at 2.45pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Bulgaria vs Georgia lineups

BulgariaHome team crest

4-5-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestGEO
1
D. Mitov
2
H. Petrov
5
K. Dimitrov
15
S. Velkov
20
M. Georgiev
22
K. Stoyanov
10
Z. Dimitrov
7
G. Rusev
4
I. Gruev
14
F. Krastev
11
K. Despodov
1
G. Mamardashvili
4
G. Kashia
19
G. Tsitaishvili
13
G. Gocholeishvili
14
L. Lochoshvili
6
G. Kochorashvili
17
O. Kiteishvili
15
A. Mekvabishvili
8
B. Zivzivadze
10
Z. Davitashvili
7
K. Kvaratskhelia

4-3-3

GEOAway team crest

BGR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Dimitrov

GEO
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • W. Sagnol

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Bulgaria team news

Bulgaria are short of first-team regulars, with Anton Nedyalkov, Petko Hristov and Radoslav Kirilov all pulling out of the squad and therefore unavailable for Saturday’s World Cup 2026 qualifier.

Georgia team news

Georgia have been hit by two important injury absences, with both Otar Kakabadze and Georges Mikautadze ruled out. Mikautadze’s unavailability is particularly damaging, as the Villarreal striker has scored 21 times in 41 caps.

Form

BGR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/18
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5

GEO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BGR

Last 5 matches

GEO

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

12

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

