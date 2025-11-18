How to watch today's Bulgaria vs Georgia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Bulgariawill hostGeorgia on Tuesday at Stadion Vasil Levski in Sofia in a key Group E World Cup qualifying match.

Both teams are closely ranked in the group, with Georgia currently holding third place and Bulgaria fourth. The fixture is crucial for both sides, as they strive to improve their position and keep qualification hopes alive. Historically, Georgia holds a slight edge in the head-to-head record.

How to watch Bulgaria vs Georgia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Bulgaria vs Georgia kick-off time

The match will be played on Tuesday at Stadion Vasil Levski, with kick-off at 2.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bulgaria team news

Bulgaria are short of first-team regulars, with Anton Nedyalkov, Petko Hristov and Radoslav Kirilov all pulling out of the squad and therefore unavailable for Saturday’s World Cup 2026 qualifier.

Georgia team news

Georgia have been hit by two important injury absences, with both Otar Kakabadze and Georges Mikautadze ruled out. Mikautadze’s unavailability is particularly damaging, as the Villarreal striker has scored 21 times in 41 caps.

