How to watch today's Austin vs Los Angeles MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Austin FC and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin face Los Angeles at Q2 Stadium on Saturday in an MLS Western Conference matchup with both clubs tied on 26 points, though LAFC have three games in hand.

Austin sit ninth after 20 matches, while LAFC are seventh, having played just 17. Both teams are eager to rebound from recent defeats. Austin lost 2-0 to Seattle, and LAFC fell 1-0 at home to Vancouver in their first MLS game back after a disappointing Club World Cup campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Austin FC vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Q2 Stadium

The match will be played at Q2 Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Austin FC team news

Austin have been resilient at home, unbeaten in seven of their last eight league matches in Texas, and have claimed six wins in their last 12 at Q2 Stadium. Their attack, led by Brandon Vazquez, has been inconsistent, averaging just 0.8 goals per home match, but the team has shown improvement with two wins in their last three games.

They have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the weekend's clash.

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency and are winless in the league since early May. Their away form is a concern, with just six points from seven road matches and seven losses in their last 12 away games. However, the squad boasts attacking quality, especially with Denis Bouanga and Olivier Giroud leading the line.

LAFC’s possession-based approach and offensive firepower make them a threat, but defensive lapses have cost them points.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

