Atletico San Luis will take on Atlas in the Liga MX at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium on Friday.

Atlas are fifth in the league standings with 11 points from their first five games. They will be confident of picking up their sixth win of the season, as they are one of the few unbeaten teams remaining in the league in the ongoing campaign.

Atletico San Luis have only managed one win in their last five games across all competitions. They will be desperate to climb up the standings as they are currently eighth and five points behind the league leaders.

How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Atlas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Atletico San Luis vs Atlas kick-off time

Date: August 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: Alfonso Lastras Stadium

The match will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Atletico San Luis team news

Franck Boli has scored three goals so far in the league and remains San Luis' go-to forward in the final third.

With no fresh injury concerns, the team will be hoping they can get on a winning run.

Atletico San Luis possible XI: Sánchez, Domínguez, Vitinho, Bilbao, Silva, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Güemez, Dourado, Salles-Lamonge, Bonatini, Boli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga Defenders: Piccini, Moreno, Dominguez, Chavez, Sanabria, Guillen, Martinez, Cruz, Aguila Midfielders: Klimowicz, Rodriguez, Dourado, Guemez, Salles-Lamonge, Macias, Najera, Damm, Galdames, Villal Forwards: Bonatini, Boli, Phillipe

Atlas team news

Brian Lozano, Leonardo Flores and Mauro Manotas are sidelined due to injuries and will be unavailable for selection.

They have the rest of the squad fit and ready to go against San Luis.

Atlas possible XI: Vargas; Zaldivar, G. Aguirre, Mora, Reyes; Rocha, Rios; Murillo, Marquez, Fulgencio; E. Aguirre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vargas, Hernandez, Sanchez Defenders: Nervo, Dominguez, Mora, G. Aguirre, Dominguez, Reyes, J. Lozano, Robles, Doria Midfielders: Zaldivar, Fulgencio, Garcia, Solari, Rocha, Bass Forwards: Durdevic, E. Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/04/24 Atlas 2 - 1 Atlético San Luis Liga MX 04/09/23 Atlético San Luis 2 - 0 Atlas Liga MX 30/04/23 Atlético San Luis 0 - 0 Atlas Liga MX 12/09/22 Atlas 1 - 3 Atlético San Luis Liga MX 16/01/22 Atlas 1 - 0 Atlético San Luis Liga MX

