How to watch and live stream NCAA College Basketball in 2025?

A new NCAA College Basketball Season is approaching us and GOAL brings you everything you need to know to stream the top competition.

The NCAA College Basketball is the home of budding superstars. The College basketball championship was the dancing ground for legends like Michael Jordan (North Carolina), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (UCLA) and Magic Johnson (Michigan State), who conquered the NBA.

Recently, the NCAA voted to introduce an extra game and make it a 32-game season beginning in 2026-27. Which makes this season a final one in the 31-season format.

Once the basketball season starts, it will be the only thing running on everyone’s minds. New stars will emerge, rivalries will be reignited, and new stories will be written. The season starts with a lengthy regular season and culminates with the playoffs, which go by popular terms. March Madness, Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight and Final Four are trademarked by the NCAA in the buildup to the Championship Game.

Every season, there will be new Cinderella teams and Underdog teams who tear up scripts. The NCAA is religiously followed by millions across the country. It rakes in millions of viewers and is the subject of intense pre and post-match analysis.

As is the case for any major sport in the USA, there are multiple broadcast options available. GOAL will take you through all the options to watch the popular tournament from the comfort of your home.

Where to Watch the NCAA Championships in the USA?

The rights to the tournament are with multiple broadcasters like CBS, ESPN, Fox, TBS, TNT and truTV under the program name NCAA March Madness. With a contract through 2032, Paramount Global and Warner Bros Discovery pay $891 million annually for the broadcast rights.

Various conferences have broadcast rights with various platforms. Here are a few of the most sought-after ones.

ESPN+

ESPN+ will show over 6,500 men’s and women’s college basketball games during the regular season. It also covers over 25 college conferences, including the National Invitation Tournament.

Peacock

Peacock streams over 50 games via the Big Ten Conference. Additional NBC Sports coverage from the Atlantic 10 Conference will also be aired.

Paramount+

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME premium plan carries over 300+ NCAA Basketball matchups, including various conference games and select March Madness games.

FOX Sports

The Big Ten partnered with FOX Sports recently, along with the Big 12, to show multiple matches.

CBS

The Big Ten Conference and Big 12 Conference are the usual suspects again, and CBS is often the home of the NCAA Championship game that millions tune into. So you do not want to miss any action.

TBS, TNT and truTV

Since 2014, CBS and TBS have split coverage of the Elite Eight. Since 2016, CBS and TBS alternate coverage of the Final Four and national championship game. TBS gets the final two rounds in even-numbered years.

The traditional channels, like CBS, TBS and FOX, are all available on over-the-top streaming services like Fubo, DirecTV and Sling TV. They even offer generous free trials so you can watch your favourite schools battle it out. Check out various OTT streaming platforms here.