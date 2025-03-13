How to buy England Women's Euro 2025 tickets: Ticket prices, resale and more information

Can England defend their Euro title? Be there to find out.

Give yourself the ultimate sporting gift this year and get some tickets to see England at the Women's Euro 2025, live in the flesh. There's nothing like watching a live football match, and what better present to yourself or a loved one than attending a live European competition this summer? With Serena Wiegman's side defending champions, you'll have to be there to see if they can be back-to-back champions.

England beat Germany 2-1 in extra time on home turf at Wembley in 2022. The Lionesses have been on a roll in major tournaments in recent years, reaching their first-ever World Cup Final a year after their Euro triumph. But they were beaten narrowly by Spain on the day - which will make things fascinating for sure as the two sides meet twice before the competition starts.

The first encounter ended in a 1-0 win for England in the UEFA Nations League at the end of February. Both sides will meet again in June, giving them time to scope one another out before the Euros begin. But there are other big nations England will need to be wary of, including Germany, eight-time winners, 2017 champions Netherlands, Sweden and France, and both Semi-Finalists in 2022.

One thing is sure: you don't want to miss a European competition when it comes around. Let GOAL provide all the vital information you need for the upcoming Women's Euro 2025, including where you can buy tickets to see England, how much they will cost, and more.

England Women's Euro 2025 Schedule

The Women's Euro 2025 begins on July 2nd, as Iceland takes on Finland in the opening match. But when do England women play? We've got you covered with all the information on England's upcoming group games for the tournament:

Match Date Kick-off time (BST) Venue Tickets France vs England Saturday 5th July 2025 8:00 pm Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich StubHub England vs Netherlands Wednesday 9th July 2025 5:00 pm Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich StubHub England vs Wales Sunday 13th July 2025 8:00 pm Arena St. Gallen, St. Gallen StubHub

How much do England Women's Euro 2025 tickets cost?

The starting price for England Women's Euro 2025 tickets starts anywhere from €150 and can go upwards of $1,000, depending on where you are seated. If you want to catch the magic of the occasion in person, there are pricing options for everyone.

Where to buy England Women's Euro 2025 tickets

You can buy England Women's Euro 2025 tickets on the official UEFA website or through England Football. However, since the general sale of tickets has long been opened and was allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, there might now be only a limited number of official tickets available through these sites.

England Women's Euro 2025 tickets on StubHub

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and totally worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the club’s page. These listings update constantly, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select your tickets and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details – especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (installments available if eligible), Apple Pay, or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

How to watch or stream the Women's Euros 2025

If you cannot buy Women's Euro 2025 tickets, the games will be shown live on BBC, ITV, and STV in the UK. You can also live stream the games on their respective online platforms, the BBC iPlayer, TVX, and STV Player.

In the US, you'll be able to catch all the Euro 2025 action on Fox Sports, which will be broadcasting the tournament this year. But if you're looking to stream the games online, FuboTV is an excellent streaming service option as they include Fox Sports as part of their cast portfolio. A monthly subscription starts from $84.99 and includes over 250 channels. To find out more about FuboTV plans, check out our in-depth guide.