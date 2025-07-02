How often is the CONCACAF Gold Cup & when is the next tournament?

GOAL has you covered with everything you need to know, from how frequently the tournament takes place, to its host nations and past champions.

Founded in 1963, the CONCACAF Gold Cup is the premier battleground for top national teams across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, and occasionally features guest nations from across the region.

Held every two years, the competition has largely been a two-horse race between Mexico and the United States. But with the regional hierarchy constantly evolving, another contender could be ready to shake things up and snatch the crown.

Eagle-eyed fans might find it odd that the tournament lands in an odd-numbered year, an exception to the norm, as most major international events typically take place in even-numbered years within the World Cup cycle. And if you're wondering, "Didn't we just see the Gold Cup not long ago?" — you're not alone. GOAL breaks it all down and answers every burning question surrounding the tournament.

How often is the CONCACAF Gold Cup played?

The CONCACAF Gold Cup follows a biennial format, taking place every two years since its re-inception in 1991. What sets it apart from many other major international tournaments is its timing; it's usually held in odd-numbered years, breaking away from the more common even-year pattern seen across global football.

Unlike the Euros or Copa America, which are slotted neatly into the middle of each World Cup cycle and held every four years, the Gold Cup marches to the beat of its own drum, offering fans a regular dose of regional rivalry on a slightly different timetable.

When is the next CONCACAF Gold Cup?

The tournament is expected to be held in the summer of 2027, likely in June and July, as previous editions have followed a biennial schedule in odd-numbered years. The host country has not been confirmed yet, but the United States has traditionally hosted the Gold Cup, sometimes in partnership with another CONCACAF nation (such as Canada in 2025).

CONCACAF Gold Cup title winners

Since the Gold Cup's modern relaunch in 1991, two North American heavyweights — the United States and Mexico — have reigned supreme over CONCACAF. They've taken home every single title except for one shocking upset in 2000, when Canada stunned the region by winning it all.

The border rivals have clashed in seven finals, with Mexico claiming five of those showdowns. Overall, Mexico lead the title tally with nine Gold Cups, while the USA sit just behind on seven. Canada remain the only other team to break the duopoly in the Gold Cup era.

Here's a look at the list of CONCACAF Gold Cup winners:

Year Hosts Winner Runners-up 1991 USA USA Honduras* 1993 Mexico Mexico USA 1996 USA Mexico Brazil 1998 USA Mexico USA 2000 USA Canada Colombia 2002 USA USA Costa Rica 2003 USA & Mexico Mexico Brazil 2005 USA USA Panama* 2007 USA USA Mexico 2009 USA Mexico USA 2011 USA Mexico USA 2013 USA USA Panama 2015 USA Mexico Jamaica 2017 USA USA Jamaica 2019 USA Mexico USA 2021 USA USA Mexico (a.e.t.) 2023 USA Mexico Panama

'*' : Lost on penalties