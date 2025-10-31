How to watch today's Houston vs West Virgina NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Texas will be heated up this weekend when the West Virginia Mountaineers visit the TDECU Stadium to face the No.22Houston Cougars. The Cougars are in amazing form this season, having secured seven wins while facing defeat just once. They enter this game on the back of three magnificent wins over Arizona State, Arizona, and Oklahoma State, and will aim to continue their dominance in the campaign.

The Mountaineers, meanwhile, haven't had the best of seasons so far, losing six games and winning just twice. They have faced five straight defeats, and now, against Houston, would like to kick-start their revival.

Houston vs West Virginia: Date and kick-off time

The Houston vs West Virginia game will be played on November 1 at the TDECU Stadium.

Date November 1, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 PM ET / 09:00 AM PT Venue TDECU Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston vs West Virginia on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : Fox Sports 1

: Fox Sports 1 Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

In case you are unable to watch the game due to a georestriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. For livestreaming sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

Houston vs West Virginia Team News

Houston Team News

There are no significant injuries reported from the Cougars' camp.

West Virginia Team News

West Virginia will miss three quarterbacks, Nicco Marchiol, Jaylen Henderson, and Khalil Watkins, adding misery to their offensive ventures. Running backs Jahiem White and Tye Edwards, wide receivers Jaden Bray, Jordan McCants, and Camdon Pitchford, safety Julien Horton, and offensive lineman Cooper Young have been sidelined too. Players like wide receiver Christian Hamilton, offensive line Ty'Kieast Crawford and defensive line Hammond Russell are questionable.