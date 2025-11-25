How to watch Houston vs Tennessee NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The unbeaten No. 2 Houston Cougars (6-0) and the similarly perfect No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) square off Tuesday under the bright lights of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Tennessee come into this showdown without having faced the toughest slate so far, but they certainly looked the part on Monday. The Vols were already sitting on a 30-point cushion against Rutgers by the midway point of the second half and eventually strolled to an 85-60 victory. They owned the paint with a hefty +16 scoring edge, knocked down threes at a blistering 11-for-22 clip, and controlled the glass with a +15 rebounding margin that included 15 second-chance boards.

Houston, now 5-0, have won comfortably in all but one outing, with their lone tight escape coming in a nail-biter against Auburn. Even so, the Cougars continue to set the gold standard defensively. They sit fourth in the nation in opponent assist-to-turnover ratio and fifth in opponent effective field goal percentage, numbers that speak to a unit that rarely gives an inch.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston vs Tennessee NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Houston vs Tennessee: Date and tip-off time

The Cougars will face off against the Titans in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 24, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Date Tuesday, November 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT Venue MGM Grand Garden Arena Location Las Vegas, NV

How to watch Houston vs Tennessee on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cougars and the Titans live on TNT nationally. Streaming options are available on DirecTV Stream, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Houston vs Tennessee team news & key performers

Houston Cougars team news

Houston counters with a star freshman of their own in guard Kingston Flemings, who has been nothing short of electric. He leads the Cougars with 17.4 points per game while shooting an outrageous 71.4 percent and handing out 5.2 assists. He’s joined by steady scoring from Emanuel Sharp (16.0 points and 3.8 rebounds), promising forward Chris Cenac Jr. (11.0 points and 7.4 rebounds), and the energetic Joseph Tugler, who fills the stat sheet with 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.4 steals.

The Cougars average 76.4 points on 45.8 percent shooting, though they are still working to find their rhythm from deep at 30.6 percent. What truly sets them apart is their suffocating defense. Houston give up just 53.4 points per game, the stingiest mark in the nation, while holding opponents to 35.4 percent shooting and only 24.7 percent from three. KenPom slots them at No. 4 overall, backed by the top defensive efficiency in the country and a top-25 offensive rating to round it out.

Tennessee Volunteers team news

Freshman forward Nate Ament has quickly become the face of this Tennessee squad, pouring in 18.8 points per night while hitting 43.5 percent of his shots and crashing the glass for 8.4 boards per game. He is far from alone, though. Guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie has been a live wire with 16.6 points and 6.0 assists, while forward J.P. Estrella chips in 14.0 points and 6.8 rebounds. Add in Felix Okpara, who gives them 8.8 points and 6.4 rebounds, and the Vols have no shortage of reliable weapons.

Offensively, Tennessee are rolling along at 112.5 points per game, good for 16th nationally, while shooting 50.2 percent from the field and 35 percent from long range. The real backbone of their success has been their defense, where they concede just 77.3 points per outing and hold opponents to 34 percent shooting overall and 25.5 percent from deep. KenPom has them sitting 13th in the country, powered by an elite third-ranked defensive efficiency.