How to watch today's Houston vs TCU NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No.23 Houston Cougars will be hosting the TCU Horned Frogs in a nail-biting encounter at the TDECU Stadium this Saturday.

Ranked 23rd nationally, the Cougars have been in good form this season. Out of their 10 games, they have won eight and hold a strong 5-2 record in the Big 12. They have a decent 3-2 home record, but their 5-0 on the road form is commendable. After going down to West Virginia (45-35) in late October, they returned to winning ways against UCF (30-27) in the previous match. Against TCU, they will aim to secure yet another victory to escalate their status in the conference.

TCU have enjoyed a decent season so far, winning six matches out of their 10. However, a 3-4 record in the conference is a bit of a worry for the contingent. They have another cause of concern in their 2-3 away form, which they would want to even against the Cougars. They suffered defeats in their last two encounters against 11th-ranked BYU (44-13) and Iowa State (20-17), and will be furious to get back on track against the Cougars.

Houston vs TCU: Date & kick-off time

The Houston vs TCU game will be played on November 22 at the TDECU Stadium.

Date November 22, 2025 Kick-off Time 04:00 PM ET / 01:00 PM PT Venue TDECU Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston vs TCU on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : FOX

: FOX Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

If you are unable to watch the game due to a geo-restriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. For live streaming sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

Houston vs TCU Team News

Houston Team News

The Cougars will miss out on wide receiver Devan Williams, defensive back Kenzy West, and defensive linemen Reshad Sterling and Quindario Lee. Tight end Traville Frederick Jr. has been listed as doubtful for this game.

TCU Team News

For TCU, running back Trent Battle, tight end Lafayette Kaiuway, offensive lineman Cade Bennett and wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma are listed as questionable, while kicker Kyle Lemmermann has been reportedly doubtful. Numerous players, including running back Kevorian Barnes, wide receiver Ed Small, cornerback Avery Helm and defensive tackle Brody Whatley, among others, have been ruled out for this game.