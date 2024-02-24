Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dynamos will play hosts to Sporting Kansas City in their 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) opener at the Shell Energy Stadium in Texas on Saturday.

Orange Crush come into the tie on the back of a 2-1 loss to St. Louis City in a CONCACAF Champions Cup game in the mid-week, while the Wizards won their last preparatory match 3-1 against Atlanta United last weekend.

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm ET Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

The MLS match between Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA.

It will kick off at 6 pm ET on Saturday, February 24, in the United States (US).

How to watch Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Houston Dynamo team news

After being forced out in the game against St. Louis, Sebastian Ferreira joins Hector Herrera and Nelson Quinones in the treatment room.

Debutants in the same game, Jan Gregus and Gabriel Segal are likely to start as substitutes again, while Houston boss Ben Olsen will look to unearth Corey Baird's replacement this season.

Meanwhile, Nigerian striker Ibrahim Aliyu should start upfront.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Schmitt, Sviatchenko, Micael; Artur, Carrasquilla; Dorsey, Kowalczyk, Raines, Smith; Aliyu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders: Sargeant, Sviatchenko, Micael, Bartlow, Steres, Smith, Schmitt, Escobar, Dorsey Midfielders: Artur, Caicedo, Carrasquilla, Gregus, Raines, Bassi, Kowalczyk Forwards: Aliyu, Segal, Gyamfi

Sporting Kansas City team news

Wiz coach Peter Vermes has welcomed the likes of Zohran Bassong and Memo Rodriguez to his roster this term.

The visitors will once again bank on Mexican forward Alan Pulido to lead the line of attack alongside Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Melia; Davis, Castellanos, Fontas, Leibold; Walter, Radoja, Thommy; Russell, Pulido, Salloi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pulskamp, Melia, Schewe Defenders: Voloder, Rosero, Fontas, Castellanos, Rindov, Ndenbe, Leibold, Bassong, Davis, Pierre Midfielders: Radoja, Walter, Hernandez, Cisneros, Flores, Rodriguez, Thommy Forwards: Pulido, Agada, Shelton, Afrifa, Vargas, Salloi, Tzionis, Russell

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 26, 2023 Houston Dynamo 1-0 Sporting KC MLS September 23, 2023 Sporting KC 2-1 Houston Dynamo MLS July 8, 2023 Houston Dynamo 2-2 Sporting KC MLS May 10, 2023 Houston Dynamo 1-0 Sporting KC US Open Cup September 10, 2022 Houston Dynamo 0-0 Sporting KC MLS

