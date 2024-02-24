Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Houston Dynamos will play hosts to Sporting Kansas City in their 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) opener at the Shell Energy Stadium in Texas on Saturday.
Orange Crush come into the tie on the back of a 2-1 loss to St. Louis City in a CONCACAF Champions Cup game in the mid-week, while the Wizards won their last preparatory match 3-1 against Atlanta United last weekend.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 24, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm ET
|Venue:
|Shell Energy Stadium
The MLS match between Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA.
It will kick off at 6 pm ET on Saturday, February 24, in the United States (US).
How to watch Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Houston Dynamo team news
After being forced out in the game against St. Louis, Sebastian Ferreira joins Hector Herrera and Nelson Quinones in the treatment room.
Debutants in the same game, Jan Gregus and Gabriel Segal are likely to start as substitutes again, while Houston boss Ben Olsen will look to unearth Corey Baird's replacement this season.
Meanwhile, Nigerian striker Ibrahim Aliyu should start upfront.
Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Schmitt, Sviatchenko, Micael; Artur, Carrasquilla; Dorsey, Kowalczyk, Raines, Smith; Aliyu
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Clark, Tarbell, Valdez
|Defenders:
|Sargeant, Sviatchenko, Micael, Bartlow, Steres, Smith, Schmitt, Escobar, Dorsey
|Midfielders:
|Artur, Caicedo, Carrasquilla, Gregus, Raines, Bassi, Kowalczyk
|Forwards:
|Aliyu, Segal, Gyamfi
Sporting Kansas City team news
Wiz coach Peter Vermes has welcomed the likes of Zohran Bassong and Memo Rodriguez to his roster this term.
The visitors will once again bank on Mexican forward Alan Pulido to lead the line of attack alongside Johnny Russell and Daniel Salloi.
Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Melia; Davis, Castellanos, Fontas, Leibold; Walter, Radoja, Thommy; Russell, Pulido, Salloi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pulskamp, Melia, Schewe
|Defenders:
|Voloder, Rosero, Fontas, Castellanos, Rindov, Ndenbe, Leibold, Bassong, Davis, Pierre
|Midfielders:
|Radoja, Walter, Hernandez, Cisneros, Flores, Rodriguez, Thommy
|Forwards:
|Pulido, Agada, Shelton, Afrifa, Vargas, Salloi, Tzionis, Russell
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 26, 2023
|Houston Dynamo 1-0 Sporting KC
|MLS
|September 23, 2023
|Sporting KC 2-1 Houston Dynamo
|MLS
|July 8, 2023
|Houston Dynamo 2-2 Sporting KC
|MLS
|May 10, 2023
|Houston Dynamo 1-0 Sporting KC
|US Open Cup
|September 10, 2022
|Houston Dynamo 0-0 Sporting KC
|MLS