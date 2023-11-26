Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS playoffs game

How to watch the MLS match between Houston and Sporting KC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City are vying for a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs' Western Conference final when the two sides clash at the Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday.

Orange Crush got the better of Real Salt Lake 4-3 on penalties in the previous round of the playoffs, while the Wizards won the best-of-three against St Louis City after overcoming San Jose Earthquakes 4-2 on penalties in the wild card single-leg match.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Houston vs Sporting KC kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 pm ET Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

The MLS play-off match between Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA.

It will kick off at 7 pm ET on November 26 in the United States (US).

How to watch Houston vs Sporting KC online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, though the MLS Season Pass. Viewers in the US can also watch the game on FS (Fox Sports) 1, FOX Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Sling Blue.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Houston team news

Houston boss, Ben Olsen will be without the services of Tate Schmitt and Ifunanyachi Achara as the duo deal with knee injuries.

Corey Baird, who scored against Salt Lake the last time out, will continue upfront with Amine Bassi deployed in the number 10 role.

Houston possible XI: Clark; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Escobar; Artur, Herrera; Carrasquilla, Bassi, Franco; Baird

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders: Hadebe, Micael, Bartlow, Steres, Gasper, Smith, Escobar, Dorsey, Murana Midfielders: Artur, Caicedo, Carrasquilla, Herrera, Raines, Bassi, Kowalczyk Forwards: Baird, Aliyu, Ulfarsson, Quinones, Franco

Sporting KC team news

Jake Davis may be able to shake off a sprained knee, while Erik Thommy and Tim Leibold remain doubts with a calf and a groin problem, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kayden Pierre and Kortne Ford are unavailable through injuries.

Logan Ndenbe and Daniel Salloi, who registered their names on the scoresheet against St Louis City, will be involved in the XI once again.

Sporting KC possible XI: Melia; Davis, Rosero, Fontas, Ndenbe; Walter, Espinoza, Kinda; Russell, Pulido, Salloi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pulskamp, McIntosh, Melia Defenders: Voloder, Rosero, Fontas, Castellanos, Rindov, Ndenbe, Leibold, Davis, Zusi Midfielders: Radoja, Walter, Hernandez, Duke, Gutierrez, Espinoza, Flores, Kinda, Thommy Forwards: Pulido, Agada, Shelton, Afrifa, Salloi, Russell, Tzionis

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 23, 2023 Sporting KC 2-1 Houston Dynamo MLS July 8, 2023 Houston Dynamo 2-2 Sporting KC MLS May 10, 2023 Houston Dynamo 1-0 Sporting KC US Open Cup September 10, 2022 Houston Dynamo 0-0 Sporting KC MLS May 25, 2022 Sporting KC 2-1 Houston Dynamo US Open Cup

Useful links