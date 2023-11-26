Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS playoffs game

Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City are vying for a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs' Western Conference final when the two sides clash at the Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday.
Orange Crush got the better of Real Salt Lake 4-3 on penalties in the previous round of the playoffs, while the Wizards won the best-of-three against St Louis City after overcoming San Jose Earthquakes 4-2 on penalties in the wild card single-leg match.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Houston vs Sporting KC kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 26, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7 pm ET
|Venue:
|Shell Energy Stadium
The MLS play-off match between Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA.
It will kick off at 7 pm ET on November 26 in the United States (US).
How to watch Houston vs Sporting KC online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, though the MLS Season Pass. Viewers in the US can also watch the game on FS (Fox Sports) 1, FOX Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Sling Blue.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.
Team news & squads
Houston team news
Houston boss, Ben Olsen will be without the services of Tate Schmitt and Ifunanyachi Achara as the duo deal with knee injuries.
Corey Baird, who scored against Salt Lake the last time out, will continue upfront with Amine Bassi deployed in the number 10 role.
Houston possible XI: Clark; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Escobar; Artur, Herrera; Carrasquilla, Bassi, Franco; Baird
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Clark, Tarbell, Valdez
|Defenders:
|Hadebe, Micael, Bartlow, Steres, Gasper, Smith, Escobar, Dorsey, Murana
|Midfielders:
|Artur, Caicedo, Carrasquilla, Herrera, Raines, Bassi, Kowalczyk
|Forwards:
|Baird, Aliyu, Ulfarsson, Quinones, Franco
Sporting KC team news
Jake Davis may be able to shake off a sprained knee, while Erik Thommy and Tim Leibold remain doubts with a calf and a groin problem, respectively.
Meanwhile, Kayden Pierre and Kortne Ford are unavailable through injuries.
Logan Ndenbe and Daniel Salloi, who registered their names on the scoresheet against St Louis City, will be involved in the XI once again.
Sporting KC possible XI: Melia; Davis, Rosero, Fontas, Ndenbe; Walter, Espinoza, Kinda; Russell, Pulido, Salloi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pulskamp, McIntosh, Melia
|Defenders:
|Voloder, Rosero, Fontas, Castellanos, Rindov, Ndenbe, Leibold, Davis, Zusi
|Midfielders:
|Radoja, Walter, Hernandez, Duke, Gutierrez, Espinoza, Flores, Kinda, Thommy
|Forwards:
|Pulido, Agada, Shelton, Afrifa, Salloi, Russell, Tzionis
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 23, 2023
|Sporting KC 2-1 Houston Dynamo
|MLS
|July 8, 2023
|Houston Dynamo 2-2 Sporting KC
|MLS
|May 10, 2023
|Houston Dynamo 1-0 Sporting KC
|US Open Cup
|September 10, 2022
|Houston Dynamo 0-0 Sporting KC
|MLS
|May 25, 2022
|Sporting KC 2-1 Houston Dynamo
|US Open Cup