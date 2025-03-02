How to watch today's Houston Dynamo vs Inter Miami MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Houston Dynamo and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will seek to extend their unbeaten start to the season when they take on Houston Dynamo in a Major League Soccer (MLS) tie at the Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday.

The Herons forced a 2-2 league draw against New York City FC thanks to a 100th-minute equaliser before completing a double in the CONCACAF Champions Cup round one to beat Sporting Kansas City 4-1 on aggregate.

On the other hand, the Dynamo were beaten 1-2 by Dallas in their opening game of the season.

How to watch Houston Dynamo vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), MLS match between Houston Dynamo and Inter Miami will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Houston Dynamo vs Inter Miami kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Shell Energy Stadium

MLS match between Houston Dynamo and Inter Miami will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Sunday, March 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Houston Dynamo team news

Orange Crush will be expected to remain without knee injury victims Nelson Quinones and Lawrence Ennali.

While Nicolas Lodeiro, Jack McGlynn and Erik Duenas made their club debuts in the Dallas loss, Amine Bassi found his name on the scoresheet in that game.

Inter Miami team news

Defender Tomas Aviles was sent off after scoring the opening goal against NYCFC, with Ian Fray in line to replace the suspended player at the heart of defense.

Drake Callender, David Martinez and Yannick Bright are doubts with their respective concerns. Other than scoring against Sporting Kansas City in both legs in the continental competition, Lionel Messi assisted both of the goals in Miami's MLS opener - with Telasco Segovia scoring the other.

