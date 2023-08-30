Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Houston Dynamo and Columbus Crew will both be looking to register their third straight MLS win when they clash at the Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday.
In fact, the Orange Crush are on a three-game winning run in all competitions following their 3-0 victory against Real Salt Lake, whom they also defeated in the US Open Cup quarters in order to set-up a final showdown with Inter Miami next month end.
After their Leagues Cup exit on penalties to Minnesota United at the round of 32 stage, the Crew defeated Cicinnati and Toronto 3-0 and 2-0 respectively. However, those two being home games, it is usually in the games on the road where Wilfried Nancy's men have not particularly fared well.
Houston vs Columbus kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 30, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8:30pm ET
|Venue:
|Shell Energy Stadium
The MLS match between Houston Dynamo and Columbus Crew will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA.
It will kick off at 8:30pm ET on August 30 in the United States (US).
How to watch Houston vs Columbus online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Team news & squads
Houston team news
Defender Teenage Hadebe is a long-term absentee at the club after undergoing a surgery for an ankle injury, while Ifunayachi Achara and Tate Shield are missing on account of ACL and knee injuries, respectively.
Corey Baird, for his consistency in front of goal, will start up front. Ben Olsen will also be hoping for Hector Herrera to continue with his goal involvements from midfield.
Houston possible XI: Tarbell; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Escobar; Herrera, Carrasquilla; Artur, Bassi, Quinones; Baird
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Clark, Tarbell, Valdez
|Defenders:
|Sviatchenko, Steres, Bartlow, Micael, Maples, Gasper, Smith, Van der Kust, Schmitt, Escobar, Dorsey, Murana
|Midfielders:
|Artur, Caicedo, Herrera, Carrasquilla, Raines, Gonzalez, Bassi, Kowalczyk, Ulfarsson, Franco
|Forwards:
|Aliyu, Baird, Quinones
Columbus team news
Left-back William Sands is yet to recover from a knee problem he picked up against Charlotte back in April.
With six goals and as many assists to his name, Cucho Hernandez remains among the side's most promising options to lead the line of attack.
Columbus possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Gressel, Nagbe, Morris, Yeboah; Rossi; Ramirez, Cucho
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Room, Bush, Scott, Schulte
|Defenders:
|Degenek, Vallecilla, Cheberko, Camacho, Quinton, Williams, Amundsen, Medranda, Moreira, Farsi
|Midfielders:
|Nagbe, Morris, Parente, Roberts, Zawadzki, Habroune, Gressel, Diaz, Zelarayan, Matan, Yeboah
|Forwards:
|Cucho, Russel-Rowe, Ramirez, Arfsten, Molino, Rossi
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Feb 15, 2023
|Columbus Crew 1-1 Houston Dynamo
|Club Friendlies
|Oct 24, 2020
|Houston Dynamo 1-1 Columbus Crew
|MLS
|Feb 22, 2020
|Houston Dynamo 1-4 Columbus Crew
|Mobile Mini Sun Cup
|Apr 27, 2019
|Houston Dynamo 2-0 Columbus Crew
|MLS
|Aug 11, 2018
|Columbus Crew 1-0 Houston Dynamo
|MLS