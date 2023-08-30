This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
MLS
Shell Energy Stadium
Héctor Herrera Houston Dynamo
How to watch the MLS match between Houston and Columbus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dynamo and Columbus Crew will both be looking to register their third straight MLS win when they clash at the Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday.

In fact, the Orange Crush are on a three-game winning run in all competitions following their 3-0 victory against Real Salt Lake, whom they also defeated in the US Open Cup quarters in order to set-up a final showdown with Inter Miami next month end.

After their Leagues Cup exit on penalties to Minnesota United at the round of 32 stage, the Crew defeated Cicinnati and Toronto 3-0 and 2-0 respectively. However, those two being home games, it is usually in the games on the road where Wilfried Nancy's men have not particularly fared well.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Houston vs Columbus kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 30, 2023
Kick-off time:8:30pm ET
Venue:Shell Energy Stadium

The MLS match between Houston Dynamo and Columbus Crew will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA.

It will kick off at 8:30pm ET on August 30 in the United States (US).

How to watch Houston vs Columbus online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel, while the live updates can be followed on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Houston team news

Defender Teenage Hadebe is a long-term absentee at the club after undergoing a surgery for an ankle injury, while Ifunayachi Achara and Tate Shield are missing on account of ACL and knee injuries, respectively.

Corey Baird, for his consistency in front of goal, will start up front. Ben Olsen will also be hoping for Hector Herrera to continue with his goal involvements from midfield.

Houston possible XI: Tarbell; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Escobar; Herrera, Carrasquilla; Artur, Bassi, Quinones; Baird

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Clark, Tarbell, Valdez
Defenders:Sviatchenko, Steres, Bartlow, Micael, Maples, Gasper, Smith, Van der Kust, Schmitt, Escobar, Dorsey, Murana
Midfielders:Artur, Caicedo, Herrera, Carrasquilla, Raines, Gonzalez, Bassi, Kowalczyk, Ulfarsson, Franco
Forwards:Aliyu, Baird, Quinones

Columbus team news

Left-back William Sands is yet to recover from a knee problem he picked up against Charlotte back in April.

With six goals and as many assists to his name, Cucho Hernandez remains among the side's most promising options to lead the line of attack.

Columbus possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Gressel, Nagbe, Morris, Yeboah; Rossi; Ramirez, Cucho

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Room, Bush, Scott, Schulte
Defenders:Degenek, Vallecilla, Cheberko, Camacho, Quinton, Williams, Amundsen, Medranda, Moreira, Farsi
Midfielders:Nagbe, Morris, Parente, Roberts, Zawadzki, Habroune, Gressel, Diaz, Zelarayan, Matan, Yeboah
Forwards:Cucho, Russel-Rowe, Ramirez, Arfsten, Molino, Rossi

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Feb 15, 2023Columbus Crew 1-1 Houston DynamoClub Friendlies
Oct 24, 2020Houston Dynamo 1-1 Columbus CrewMLS
Feb 22, 2020Houston Dynamo 1-4 Columbus CrewMobile Mini Sun Cup
Apr 27, 2019Houston Dynamo 2-0 Columbus CrewMLS
Aug 11, 2018Columbus Crew 1-0 Houston DynamoMLS

