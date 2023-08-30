Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Houston and Columbus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dynamo and Columbus Crew will both be looking to register their third straight MLS win when they clash at the Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday.

In fact, the Orange Crush are on a three-game winning run in all competitions following their 3-0 victory against Real Salt Lake, whom they also defeated in the US Open Cup quarters in order to set-up a final showdown with Inter Miami next month end.

After their Leagues Cup exit on penalties to Minnesota United at the round of 32 stage, the Crew defeated Cicinnati and Toronto 3-0 and 2-0 respectively. However, those two being home games, it is usually in the games on the road where Wilfried Nancy's men have not particularly fared well.

Houston vs Columbus kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30pm ET Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

The MLS match between Houston Dynamo and Columbus Crew will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA.

It will kick off at 8:30pm ET on August 30 in the United States (US).

How to watch Houston vs Columbus online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel, while the live updates can be followed on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Houston team news

Defender Teenage Hadebe is a long-term absentee at the club after undergoing a surgery for an ankle injury, while Ifunayachi Achara and Tate Shield are missing on account of ACL and knee injuries, respectively.

Corey Baird, for his consistency in front of goal, will start up front. Ben Olsen will also be hoping for Hector Herrera to continue with his goal involvements from midfield.

Houston possible XI: Tarbell; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Escobar; Herrera, Carrasquilla; Artur, Bassi, Quinones; Baird

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders: Sviatchenko, Steres, Bartlow, Micael, Maples, Gasper, Smith, Van der Kust, Schmitt, Escobar, Dorsey, Murana Midfielders: Artur, Caicedo, Herrera, Carrasquilla, Raines, Gonzalez, Bassi, Kowalczyk, Ulfarsson, Franco Forwards: Aliyu, Baird, Quinones

Columbus team news

Left-back William Sands is yet to recover from a knee problem he picked up against Charlotte back in April.

With six goals and as many assists to his name, Cucho Hernandez remains among the side's most promising options to lead the line of attack.

Columbus possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Gressel, Nagbe, Morris, Yeboah; Rossi; Ramirez, Cucho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Room, Bush, Scott, Schulte Defenders: Degenek, Vallecilla, Cheberko, Camacho, Quinton, Williams, Amundsen, Medranda, Moreira, Farsi Midfielders: Nagbe, Morris, Parente, Roberts, Zawadzki, Habroune, Gressel, Diaz, Zelarayan, Matan, Yeboah Forwards: Cucho, Russel-Rowe, Ramirez, Arfsten, Molino, Rossi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Feb 15, 2023 Columbus Crew 1-1 Houston Dynamo Club Friendlies Oct 24, 2020 Houston Dynamo 1-1 Columbus Crew MLS Feb 22, 2020 Houston Dynamo 1-4 Columbus Crew Mobile Mini Sun Cup Apr 27, 2019 Houston Dynamo 2-0 Columbus Crew MLS Aug 11, 2018 Columbus Crew 1-0 Houston Dynamo MLS

