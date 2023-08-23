Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U.S. Open Cup semi-final

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Houston and Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake will face off at Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday in the US Open Cup semi-final. The winner of this fixture will take on either Cincinnati or Inter Miami who face each other in the other semi-final of the tournament.

Houston lost to Charlotte in the Leagues Cup but they overcame their disappointment by resuming the MLS in style with a 5-0 win over Portland TImbers. On the other hand, the visitors will be looking to bounce back from their Leagues Cup defeat at the hands of Los Angeles.

Houston vs Salt Lake kick-off time

Date: August 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 9.30pm EDT Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

The game between Houston and Salt Lake will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 9.30pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Houston vs Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+, fubo, Peacock, Universo, Sling TV and CBS Sports in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Houston team news

Houston Dynamo will be without three players for the next match, as Teenage Hadebe, Tate Schmitt, and Ifunanyachi Achara are all sidelined due to injuries.

Houston Dynamo predicted XI: Clark; Escobar, Sviatchenko, Micael, Steres; Artur, Herrera, Franco; Quinones, Bassi; Aliyu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Nelson, Valdez Defenders: Escobar, Steres, Dorsey, Bartlow, Murana, Sviatchenko, Micael Midfielders: Herrera, Bassi, Carrasquilla, Franco, Castilla, Artur, Caicedo, Baird, Auguste, Quinones, Kowalczyk Forwards: Ferreira, Ulfarsson, Aliyu

Salt Lake team news

In the midst of a busy schedule involving both MLS and Open Cup games, Pablo Mastroeni has utilized 28 different players. This includes Chicho Arango and new signings Braian Ojeda and Colombian Nelson Palacio.

Damir Kreilach has been effective in the attacking third off the bench and will want to continue his form for Real Salt Lake. Erik Holt will be absent with a shoulder issue, but 21-year-old Zackery Farnsworth is nearing a return from a muscle injury.

Salt Lake predicted XI: MacMath; Brody, Silva, Glad, Eneli; Gomez, Ruiz, Ojeda, Savarino; Arango, Musovski

Position Players Goalkeepers: MacMath, Gomez Defenders: Oviedo, Vera, Brody, Rivera, Glad, Silva, Pierre Midfielders: Meram, Savarino, Ojeda, A. Gomez, Ruiz, Luna, Chang, Caldwell, Nyeman Forwards: Kreilach, Rubin, Julio, Musovski, Paul

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2023 Houston Dynamo 0 - 0 Real Salt Lake MLS May 2022 Real Salt Lake 3 - 0 Houston Dynamo MLS February 2022 Houston Dynamo 0 - 0 Real Salt Lake MLS February 2022 Real Salt Lake 1 - 1 Houston Dynamo Friendly August 2021 Real Salt Lake 2 - 1 Houston Dynamo MLS

