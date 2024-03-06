Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Houston Dynamo and Columbus Crew, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dynamo and Columbus Crew will aim to take the advantage in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 game at the Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday.

Orange Crush navigated through round one, winning over St. Louis City on away goals, while the Crew are set for their debut in the international cup season after qualifying directly for the last-16 as 2023 MLS Cup champions.

Houston Dynamo vs Columbus Crew kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Houston Dynamo and Columbus Crew will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA.

It will kick off at 8 pm ET on Wednesday, March 6, in the United States (US).

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through FS2 (Fox Sports 2), Fubo (sign up for free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and ViX+.

Team news & squads

Houston Dynamo team news

The hosts' coach Ben Olsen will be banking on the likes of Sebastian Kowalczyk, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Gabriel Segal and Ibrahim Aliyu in the attack.

Erik Sviatchenko scored the all-important away goal to hand his side the advantage, while goalkeeper Steve Clark made some crucial saves to keep a clean sheet in the second-leg game against St. Louis City.

Nelson Quinones, Hector Herrera and Sebastian Ferreira are out injured.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Dorsey, Sviatchenko, Micael, Schmitt; Raines, Artur, Kowalczyk; Carrasquilla, Segal, Aliyu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders: Sargeant, Micael, Bartlow, Steres, Smith, Schmitt, Escobar, Dorsey, Sviatchenko Midfielders: Artur, Caicedo, Sylla, Carrasquilla, Gregus, Raines, Bassi, Kowalczyk Forwards: Aliyu, Segal, Gyamfi

Columbus Crew team news

Darlington Nagbe should be in charge of midfield once again, while Diego Rossi returns to the International Cup tournament after helping Los Angeles reach the final.

Cucho Hernandez is the club's main threat going forward.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Zawadzki, Camacho, Amundsen; Farsi, Nagbe, Morris, Yeboah; Rossi, Russell-Rowe; Cucho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen, Bush Defenders: Cheberko, Camacho, Quinton, Amundsen, Sands, Moreira, Farsi, Hughes Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Mrowka, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah Forwards: Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Habroune, Cucho, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Houston Dynamo and Columbus Crew across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 30, 2023 Houston Dynamo 2-0 Columbus Crew MLS February 15, 2023 Columbus Crew 1-1 Houston Dynamo Club Friendly October 25, 2020 Houston Dynamo 1-1 Columbus Crew MLS February 22, 2020 Houston Dynamo 1-4 Columbus Crew Mobile Mini Sun Cup April 27, 2019 Houston Dynamo 2-0 Columbus Crew MLS

