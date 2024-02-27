Houston Dynamo vs St Louis City SC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Houston Dynamo FC and St. Louis City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

MLS teams St Louis City and Houston Dynamo will take each other on in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup at Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday.

Houston Dynamo lost the first leg 2-1 after Hosei Kijima netted a 90th-minute winner for the opponents. Their MLS opener ended in a 1-1 draw against Sporting KC so the team will be searching for their first win of the season and a grand comeback to turn around the deficit.

St. Louis City enter the contest on the back of a stalemate against Real Salt Lake but with an advantage already in the bag, they will be confident of progress with a good result away from home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Houston Dynamo FC vs St. Louis City kick-off time

Date: February 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 10.30 pm ET Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

How to watch Houston Dynamo FC vs St. Louis City online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture between St. Louis City and Houston Dynamo will be available to watch on Fubo and FS2 in the US.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

St. Louis City team news

St. Louis City continue to deal with the absence of Rasmus Alm, who is recovering from surgery. Kyle Hiebert, who picked up a knock in training, missed the MLS opener and remains doubtful.

Joakim Nilsson is back in contention after receiving his green card and started the opening MLS game a few days ago.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Durkin, Markanich, Totland, Yaro; Ostrak, Vassilev, Jackson, Parker; Adeniran, Klauss.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Burki, Lundt, Olivares Defenders: Nilsson, Parker, Yaro, Markanich, Nerwinski, Watts Midfielders: Durkin, Blom, Pearce, Lowen, Kijima, Jackson, Vassilev, Ostrak Forwards: Pompeu, Thorisson, Klauss, Adeniran, Glover

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Sebastian Ferreira is in the treatment room alongside Hector Herrera and Nelson Quinones after he picked up an injury in the first leg.

Jan Gregus and Gabriel Segal made their debuts in the first leg and will likely be on the bench for the second leg.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Schmitt, Sviatchenko, Micael; Artur, Carrasquilla; Dorsey, Kowalczyk, Raines, Smith; Aliyu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders: Sergeant, Sviatchenko, Michael, Bartlow, Steres, Smith, Escobar, Dorsey Midfielders: Artur, Caicedo, Carrasquilla, Gregus, Bassi, Kowalczyk Forwards: Gyamfi, Aliyu, Segal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20 Feb 2024 St. Louis City 2-1 Houston Dynamo Concacaf Champions Cup 17 Sept 2023 Houston Dynamo 1-1 St. Louis City MLS 4 Jun 2023 St. Louis City 3-0 Houston Dynamo MLS

