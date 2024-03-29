How to watch today's Houston vs. Duke NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Houston Cougars vs. Duke Blue Devils NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The No. 1 Houston Cougars (32-4) and No. 4 Duke Blue Devils (26-8) will meet in a thrilling Sweet 16 NCAA March Madness Tournament contest on Friday to earn the right to head to the South Regional final and the Elite Eight.

The Blue Devils crushed No. 12 James Madison 92-55 to earn the second round to earn a trip to Dallas. The Cougars, who are in search of the first NCAA Tournament championship in program history and are now 32-4 for the year, survived in overtime to beat No. 9 Texas A&M 100-95 in a Round of 32 thriller on Sunday night.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's Houston Cougars vs. Duke Blue Devils NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 Game.

Houston vs. Duke tip-off time & stadium

The Cougars will face off against the Blue Devils this Friday, March 29, 2024, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA Sweet 16 match is set at 9:39 p.m. ET/ 6:39 p.m. PT.

Date Friday, March 29, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:39 p.m. ET/ 8:39 p.m. CT/ 6:39 p.m. PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch the Houston vs. Duke NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game between the Houston Cougars and the Duke Blue Devils can watch the game live on CBS. The broadcasters for the game are scheduled to be Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (reporter).

To stream the game, Paramount+ is the best streaming service for comprehensive NCAA content. Paramount+ has two plans, but you must subscribe to the higher of the two (Paramount+ with Showtime) to stream live March Madness games on CBS.

Paramount+ with Showtime costs $11.99/month and lets you watch your local CBS network live. The streaming service offers a seven-day free trial for all new users, so you can sign up before the main part of the tournament tips off Thursday, watch the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games, and then cancel before the free trial week ends without paying a penny. For students, Paramount+ will give you a 25% discount.

Houston vs. Duke Team News and Key Players

Houston Cougars Team News

Houston have been battered with injuries lately, with forward Joseph Tugler (foot), G Ramon Walker Jr. (knee), G Terrance Arceneaux (Achilles) all set to sit out the rest of the season.

They are headlined by Baylor transfer and former NCAA Champion LJ Cryer, who has averaged 15.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 38.8% on his three-point tries. Jamal Shead and Emmanuel Sharp each also hit 12.8 points or greater per game to complement Cryer.

Duke Blue Devils Team News

The Blue Devils will have to make do without the services of G Caleb Foster (foot), who will miss the rest of the season after picking up an injury last week. G Jeremy Roach is also questionable after picking up finger injury during the March Madness.

Duke have five players averaging double-figures. They are led by 7ft sophomore Kyle Filipowski, who is averaging 16.6 PPG, 8.2 RPG, and 2.9 APG.

Jared McCain and Jeremy Roach each average 14.0 points apiece and are the team's two best three-point shooters at over 41% each. McCain was the standout against JMU as he produced 30 points, 5 assists, and connected on 8 of his 11 three-point attempts. Mark Mitchell and Tyrese Proctor each also average in double figures.

Head-to-Head Records

This will be the first-ever meeting between the schools in men's basketball.