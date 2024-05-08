Houston Dash vs Gotham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Houston Dash and Gotham FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dash will take on Gotham FC in the NWSL at the Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday.

These two teams are separated by two points. Gotham are ahead in ninth place with eight points from their first six matches whereas Houston have only managed six points from seven games so far. The hosts have struggled to get going and the team will need to deliver a monumental effort to claim anything from this mid-week fixture.

Houston Dash vs Gotham FC kick-off time

Date: May 8. 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

The match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Houston Dash vs Gotham FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on NWSL+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Houston Dash team news

Houston Dash have no injury concerns ahead of their clash against Gotham on Wednesday. They will be desperate for a win as they have managed to win only one out of their first seven matches.

Houston predicted XI: Campbell, Nielsen, Jacobs, Puntigam, Rubensson, Bachmann, Andressa, West, Hirst, Ordóñez, Alozie.

Gotham FC team news

Gotham have won two games so far and will be looking to add more wins in the bag. They would be delighted with the health of their squad, as there are no fresh injury concerns within the team.

Gotham predicted XI: Berger, Bruninha, Nighswonger, Hiatt, Lopez, Lavelle, Sheehan, Sonnett, González, Williams, Ryan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Betos, Smith, McKinney, Berger Defenders: Bruninha, O'Hara, Edmonds, Martin, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Nighswonger, López Midfielders: Sonnett, Zerboni, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan, Farrelly Forwards: González, Williams, Dunn, Smith, Purce, Stengel, Stevens, Guðmundsdóttir

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/10/23 Gotham FC 0 - 2 Houston Dash NWSL 12/06/23 Houston Dash 1 - 1 Gotham FC NWSL 18/08/22 Houston Dash 2 - 1 Gotham FC NWSL 01/08/22 Gotham FC 2 - 4 Houston Dash NWSL 02/08/21 Houston Dash 1 - 1 Gotham FC NWSL

