Houston Dash vs Gotham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Houston Dash will take on Gotham FC in the NWSL at the Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday.
These two teams are separated by two points. Gotham are ahead in ninth place with eight points from their first six matches whereas Houston have only managed six points from seven games so far. The hosts have struggled to get going and the team will need to deliver a monumental effort to claim anything from this mid-week fixture.
Houston Dash vs Gotham FC kick-off time
|Date:
|May 8. 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm ET
|Venue:
|Shell Energy Stadium
The match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Houston Dash vs Gotham FC online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on NWSL+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Houston Dash team news
Houston Dash have no injury concerns ahead of their clash against Gotham on Wednesday. They will be desperate for a win as they have managed to win only one out of their first seven matches.
Houston predicted XI: Campbell, Nielsen, Jacobs, Puntigam, Rubensson, Bachmann, Andressa, West, Hirst, Ordóñez, Alozie.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Defenders:
|Midfielders:
|Forwards:
Gotham FC team news
Gotham have won two games so far and will be looking to add more wins in the bag. They would be delighted with the health of their squad, as there are no fresh injury concerns within the team.
Gotham predicted XI: Berger, Bruninha, Nighswonger, Hiatt, Lopez, Lavelle, Sheehan, Sonnett, González, Williams, Ryan.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Betos, Smith, McKinney, Berger
|Defenders:
|Bruninha, O'Hara, Edmonds, Martin, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Nighswonger, López
|Midfielders:
|Sonnett, Zerboni, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan, Farrelly
|Forwards:
|González, Williams, Dunn, Smith, Purce, Stengel, Stevens, Guðmundsdóttir
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|02/10/23
|Gotham FC 0 - 2 Houston Dash
|NWSL
|12/06/23
|Houston Dash 1 - 1 Gotham FC
|NWSL
|18/08/22
|Houston Dash 2 - 1 Gotham FC
|NWSL
|01/08/22
|Gotham FC 2 - 4 Houston Dash
|NWSL
|02/08/21
|Houston Dash 1 - 1 Gotham FC
|NWSL