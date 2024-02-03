Hong Kong XI vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch preseason friendly

How to watch the club friendly match between Hong Kong XI and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scared from their defeats in Saudi Arabia, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami make their next stopover at the Hong Kong Stadium to face Hong Kong XI in a preseason club friendly on Sunday.

The Argentine World Cup winner's presence is set to revive the Lunar New Year Cup after the MLS side endured 4-3 and 6-0 defeats against Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr respectively.

As for Hong Kong XI, it will be the first time since 2019 (the 1-0 win against Auckland City) that the side made up of a selection of players in the Hong Kong First Division League will be involved in an exhibition match.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hong Kong XI vs Inter Miami kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 am ET Venue: Hong Kong Stadium

The club-friendly match between Hong Kong XI and Inter Miami will be played at the Hong Kong Stadium in So Kon Po, Hong Kong.

It will kick off at 4 am ET on Sunday, February 4, in the United States (US).

How to watch Hong Kong XI vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, and worldwide, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Hong Kong XI team news

After representing Hong Kong twice at the 2023 Asian Cup, Yapp Hung Fai is now set to keep the goal against Messi and co.

Lee Man's Jose Angel is likely to partner Kitchee's Oliver Gerbig at centre-back, with Gil and Mahama Awal in attack.

Hong Kong XI possible XI: Yapp; Chow, Angel, Gerbig, Hall; Jantscher, Scott, Cleiton, Chan; Gil, Awal.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pong, Tse, Yapp Defenders: Almazan, Angel, Hall, Li, Gerbig, Chow Midfielders: Chan, Cleiton, Gondra, Jantscher, Mikael, Ngan, Paulissen, Scott Forwards: Anier, Awal, Camargo, Irbahim, Lam H., J. Lam, Mingazow, Gil

Inter Miami team news

Inter Miami boss, Gerardo Martino, has assured fans that Messi will certainly play a part against Hong Kong XI despite injury concerns..

The Argentine's former Barcelona team-mates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez are also set to feature.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Yedlin, Sailor, Allen, Alba; Taylor, Busquets, Farias; Borgelin, Messi, Suarez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Aviles, Kryvtsov, McVey, Fray, Sailor, Hall, Alba, Allen, Negri, Yedlin, Neville, Boatwright, Bright Midfielders: Busquets, Gregore, Ruiz, Cremaschi, Gomez, Mota, Sunderland, Gressel, Carmichael, Farias, Morales, Taylor, Azcona, Rodriguez, Stefanelli Forwards: Campana, Suarez, Messi, Jean, Robinson, Valencia, Borgelin

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Hong Kong XI and Inter Miami face each other across all competitions.

Useful links