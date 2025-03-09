How to watch today's High Point Panthers vs Winthrop Eagles NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch High Point vs Winthrop NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The top-seeded High Point Panthers (19-11) gear up for a Big South Tournament showdown against the fifth-seeded Winthrop Eagles (16-14) on Saturday.

High Point has had Winthrop's number this season, dismantling the Eagles twice—an 88-66 rout last month and an 84-62 blowout in late January. The Panthers were lights out in those meetings, shooting 46.5% and 54.5% from the floor, while stifling Winthrop to sub-40% shooting on both occasions. That dominance is no shock to those familiar with the Big South, as High Point boasts the league’s most prolific offense and arguably its stingiest defense.

That said, Winthrop enters this matchup in fine form. The Eagles have strung together five consecutive victories, with their only two setbacks in the last 12 games coming at the hands of High Point.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the High Point Panthers vs. the Winthrop Eagles NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

High Point Panthers vs Winthrop Eagles: Date and tip-off time

The High Point Panthers and the Winthrop Eagles will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Date Sunday, March 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Freedom Hall Civic Center Location Johnson City, Tennessee

How to watch High Point Panthers vs Winthrop Eagles on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the High Point Panthers and the Winthrop Eagles on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

High Point Panthers team news & key performers

The Panthers flexed their muscle in the quarterfinals, steamrolling UNC Asheville 85-57 on Thursday. Aaliyah Collins led the charge with 18 points, as High Point continued to showcase why it leads the conference in scoring, rebounding, shooting efficiency, and three-pointers made. The team features a trio of players averaging at least 14 points per game, headlined by Kezza Giffa, who pours in 15 PPG and erupted for 25 in the Panthers’ quarterfinal triumph.

Winthrop Eagles news & key performers

Winthrop, meanwhile, survived a gritty 48-45 battle against Charleston Southern on Thursday. Amourie Porter paced the Eagles with 15 points in the low-scoring affair.