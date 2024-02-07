Hibernian vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic will be desperate to rebound from the weekend's setback and keep their position at the top of the Scottish Premiership table intact when they head to Easter Road to take on out-of-form Hibernian on Wednesday.

The Celts couldn't have been any more dominant in the first half at Pittodrie on Saturday, but their failure to convert some mouthwatering opportunities came back to bite them when Aberdeen upped the ante in the second half and Celtic had to rally from behind to earn a draw.

That result snapped a six-game winning streak for the Hoops, but with Rangers winning later in the day, it has essentially erased their advantage at the top.

They travel to Hibs, who are currently struggling and are closer to bottom side Livingston than they are to third place and rivals Hearts following the latest defeat to St Mirren.

Hibernian vs Celtic kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET Venue: Easter Road Stadium

The SPFL match between Hibernian and Celtic will be played at the Easter Road Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Hibernian vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Hibernian team news

Hibernian will be without the services of midfielders Josh Campbell and Jake Doyle-Hayes on Wednesday night due to respective injuries, while veteran defender Paul Hanlon may again miss out after missing their defeat to St Mirren last time out due to illness. Australian winger Martin Boyle has returned from Asia Cup duty, but may not be ready to come back in from the start due to the quick turnaround.

Hibernian possible XI: Marshall; Megwa, Fish, Triantis, Obita; Newell, Levitt; Youan, Marcondes, Maolida; Vente

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wollacot, Marshall Defenders: Fish, Bushiri Kiranga, Triantis, Miller, Cadden, Stevenson, Obita, Bevan, Hanlon, Megwa Midfielders: Levitt, Youan, Boyle, Tavares, Campbell, Amos, Newell, Doyle Hayes, Moriah-Welsh Forwards: Le Fondre, Vente, Marcondes, Maolida, Mayenda

Celtic team news

Celtic are also dealing with several injury issues of their own, with defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Greg Taylor remaining on the treatment table alongside midfielder James McCarthy, while Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda are unlikely to return to the starting XI from the outset following Japan's shock exit from the 2023 AFC Asian Cup on Saturday.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Scales, Welsh, Ralston; Bernardo, O'Riley, McGregor; Abada, Furuhashi, Kuhn

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, Nawrocki, Phillips, Lagerbielke, Welsh, Kobayashi, Bernabei, Ralston Midfielders: O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull, Iwata, Kwon, Bernardo, Holm, Mcarthy Forwards: Yang, Forrest, Johnston, Furuhashi, Palma, Tillio, Oh

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/12/23 Celtic 4-1 Hibernian Scottish Premiership 28/10/23 Hibernian 0-0 Celtic Scottish Premiership 25/05/23 Hibernian 4-2 Celtic Scottish Premiership 18/03/23 Celtic 3-1 Hibernian Scottish Premiership 29/12/22 Hibernian 0-4 Celtic Scottish Premiership

