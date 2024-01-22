Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nigeria will take on Guinea-Bissau in their final group game of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium on Monday. Nigeria cannot afford to lose the game as they are tied on four points with Equatorial Guinea at the top of Group A.

A win for Nigeria in their final game and a defeat or draw for Equatorial Guinea in the other game of the group will ensure the former qualify as group winners. They will be confident of a win as their opponents are at the bottom of the group, having failed to score any points.

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria kick-off time

Date: January 22. 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm EDT Venue: Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium

The match will be played at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny on Monday, with kick-off at 12 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz, Sling TV and beIN SPORTS in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Guinea-Bissau team news

Mama Balde, the scorer of the only goal in Guinea-Bissau's victory against the Super Eagles in 2023, is expected to spearhead the attacking efforts in Monday's encounter.

Regardless of the results in the first two matches, Cande is likely to maintain his go-to 4-3-3 formation, especially considering there are no injury concerns for the team.

Guinea-Bissau predicted XI: Djoco; Encada, Djalo, Mane, Cande; Semedo, Bikel, Cassama; Rodrigues, Dju, Balde.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mendes, Djoco, Embadje Defenders: Cande, Djalo, H. Mendes, Encada, S. Mane, Nanu, Sangante, Ie, Mendy Midfielders: Gomes, Semedo, C. Mane, Gomes, Cassama, Bikel Forwards: Dju, Dalcio, Gano, Tchami, Rodrigues, Balde, Quizera, Turbo, Banjaqui

Nigeria team news

There is good news for fans of Nigeria as striker Kelechi Iheanacho has shared a positive update about his recovery. He has been sidelined due to a muscle injury and is expected to return to the lineup soon.

Jose Peseiro has stated that Alhassan Yusuf will not be available for the match. Yusuf garnered widespread praise for his resilient performance in the midfield during his competitive debut for the Super Eagles. However, he had to be stretchered off the pitch midway through the second half due to a muscle injury in the 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea last weekend.

Nigeria predicted XI: Nwabali; Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Troost-Ekong, Onyemaechi; Simon, Onyeka, Iwobi, Lookman; Moffi, Osimhen.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Uzoho, Ojo, Nwabali Defenders: Aina, Sanusi, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Osayi-Samuel, Onyemaechi, Awaziem, Bassey, Omeruo Midfielders: Onyeka, Aribo, Iwobi, Onyedika Forwards: Musa, Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, Simon, Lookman, Onuachu, Moffi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 27/03/23 AFCON qualifier Guinea-Bissau 0 - 1 Nigeria 24/03/23 AFCON qualifier Nigeria 0 - 1 Guinea-Bissau 20/01/22 AFCON Guinea-Bissau 0 - 2 Nigeria

