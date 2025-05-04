Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Grand Slam Track Miami Day 3 live on TV, with & without cable.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone delivered a statement performance on Saturday evening (3 May), cruising to a dominant win in the women’s 400m hurdles at the Grand Slam Track Miami 2025, the second leg of sprint icon Michael Johnson’s new four-stop athletics league.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist and current world record holder made it look effortless, clocking 52.07 seconds to post the fastest time in the world this year. It was just her second outing of the season, yet she controlled the race from the gun, never looking threatened.

Trailing far behind was Jamaica’s Andrenette Knight, who crossed in 54.08, while USA's Anna Hall, more known for her exploits in the heptathlon, grabbed an unexpected third place with a solid 54.48 finish.

Having already triumphed at the Kingston meet last month, McLaughlin-Levrone is now eyeing a double in Miami, with her sights set on Sunday’s 400m flat event. If Saturday’s commanding display is anything to go by, she's poised to make it two-for-two in South Florida.

The action-packed Grand Slam Track weekend wraps up on Sunday with a stacked schedule featuring the 800m, as the middle-distance specialists return to the spotlight. All eyes, though, will once again be on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who’s set to test her speed in the 400m flat, aiming to follow up her commanding Kingston victory with another eye-catching run in Miami.

Rounding out the finale are the women's 200m—bringing the long sprint fireworks—and the 5000m, where endurance will be put to the test in what promises to be a gripping finish to the second leg of this electrifying new league.

With anticipation building, GOAL delves into the key details of this highly awaited championships, including where to watch, venue, schedules and how to watch.

When and where is the 2025 Grand Slam Track Miami?

Date: Friday, May 2 to Sunday, May 4

Friday, May 2 to Sunday, May 4 Venue: Ansin Sports Complex

Ansin Sports Complex Location: Miramar, just north of Miami, United States

The 2025 Grand Slam Track action lands in Miramar, just north of Miami, with three jam-packed days of racing set for 2–4 May at the Ansin Sports Complex.

How to watch 2025 Grand Slam Track Miami

TV Channel: The CW Network

Live streaming: Peacock

Fans in the United States can catch all the sprinting action from Grand Slam Track Miami live on Peacock (subscription starts at $7.99/month) and The CW Network.

Here's how the broadcast schedule lines up for the Miami Grand Slam:

Sunday, May 4: (3 pm - 6 pm ET) | The CW, Peacock

2025 Grand Slam Track Miami start times & tv schedule