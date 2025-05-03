Grand Slam Track Day 2 in Miami 2025: TV schedule, start times, live streaming and where to watch

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Grand Slam Track Miami Day 2 live on TV, with & without cable.

Josh Kerr stole the spotlight on day one of the second Grand Slam Track event in Miami, while several of his Team GB teammates found the going a bit tougher under the Florida lights.

While Kerr delivered a standout win in the men's 1500m, fellow Brits Daryll Neita and Matthew Hudson-Smith couldn't follow suit, missing out on top honours as American sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden surged to victory in the women's 100m. Over in the long sprints division, Jereem Richards turned on the jets to dominate the men’s 400m.

The Grand Slam Track series offers a unique twist to traditional meets—athletes compete in two events across each three-day Slam, earning points toward an overall title. For Kerr and the other middle-distance runners, the next challenge comes Saturday (3 May), when they'll line up again—this time in the 800m—to chase down the Slam crown.

The Ansin Sports Complex, just north of Miami, was buzzing with elite performances all evening. Masai Russell, the reigning Olympic champion in the 100m hurdles, not only claimed victory but also broke the American record, flying to a blistering 12.17—now the second-fastest time in history.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s Alison dos Santos, a double World bronze medallist, lived up to the billing in the men’s 400m hurdles with a commanding performance of his own.

It wasn't quite the night Gabby Thomas envisioned. The three-time Olympic gold medallist from Paris finished fourth in the women’s 100m, as Jefferson-Wooden—fresh off a win in Kingston last month—blazed to another victory with a wind-assisted 10.75, continuing her red-hot form on the circuit.

When and where is the 2025 Grand Slam Track Miami?

Date: Friday, May 2 to Sunday, May 4

Friday, May 2 to Sunday, May 4 Venue: Ansin Sports Complex

Ansin Sports Complex Location: Miramar, just north of Miami, United States

The 2025 Grand Slam Track action lands in Miramar, just north of Miami, with three jam-packed days of racing set for 2–4 May at the Ansin Sports Complex.

How to watch 2025 Grand Slam Track Miami

TV Channel: The CW Network

Live streaming: Peacock

Fans in the United States can catch all the sprinting action from Grand Slam Track Miami live on Peacock (subscription starts at $7.99/month) and The CW Network.

Here's how the broadcast schedule lines up for the Miami Grand Slam:

Saturday, May 3: (5 pm - 8 pm ET) | The CW, Peacock

(5 pm - 8 pm ET) | The CW, Sunday, May 4: (3 pm - 6 pm ET) | The CW, Peacock

