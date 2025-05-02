Grand Slam Track Miami 2025: TV schedule, start times, live streaming and where to watch

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Grand Slam Track Miami live on TV, with & without cable.

The spotlight shifts to sunny Miami this week as the Grand Slam Track series rolls into its second leg, promising another burst of world-class athletics on the Florida coast.

Fresh from lighting up Kingston, American sprint sensations Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabby Thomas are back in action, headlining a stacked lineup that's set to thrill fans over three days at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, from May 2 to 4.

McLaughlin-Levrone, the reigning Olympic champion and world record holder in the 400m hurdles, is chasing her second straight win in the newly minted Grand Slam Track series. After dominating the opener in Jamaica, she'll have her work cut out for her in Miami, with challenges expected from fellow American Shamier Little, Jamaican star Rushell Clayton, and all-rounder Anna Hall, who's also lining up in the women’s 400m.

The men's field is just as loaded. The likes of world champions Alison dos Santos, Marco Arop, and Salwa Eid Naser are all set to compete, alongside Olympic medalists Andre De Grasse and Fred Kerley.

After a dazzling Olympic campaign in Paris—where she twice broke her own world record and anchored the U.S. women to 4x400m relay gold—McLaughlin-Levrone took a step back. Now, she's back to business and eyeing another strong statement on the track.

With anticipation building, GOAL delves into the key details of this highly awaited championships, including where to watch, venue, schedules and how to watch.

When and where is the 2025 Grand Slam Track Miami?

Date: Friday, May 2 to Sunday, May 4

Friday, May 2 to Sunday, May 4 Venue: Ansin Sports Complex

Ansin Sports Complex Location: Miramar, just north of Miami, United States

The 2025 Grand Slam Track action lands in Miramar, just north of Miami, with three jam-packed days of racing set for 2–4 May at the Ansin Sports Complex.

How to watch 2025 Grand Slam Track Miami

TV Channel: The CW Network

Live streaming: Peacock

Fans in the United States can catch all the sprinting action from Grand Slam Track Miami live on Peacock (subscription starts at $7.99/month) and The CW Network.

Here's how the broadcast schedule lines up for the Miami Grand Slam:

Friday, May 2: (5 pm - 8 pm ET) | Peacock

(5 pm - 8 pm ET) | Saturday, May 3: (5 pm - 8 pm ET) | The CW, Peacock

(5 pm - 8 pm ET) | The CW, Sunday, May 4: (3 pm - 6 pm ET) | The CW, Peacock

2025 Grand Slam Track Miami start times & tv schedule