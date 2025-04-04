Grand Slam Track Kingston 2025: TV schedule, start times, live streaming and where to watch

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 Grand Slam Track Kingston live on TV, with & without cable.

A brand-new era for track and field takes off this Friday as the curtain rises on the inaugural season of Grand Slam Track at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

The brainchild of sprinting icon Michael Johnson, this fresh professional league aims to shake up the sport, showcasing elite speedsters in a tightly packed four-meet series stretching from April to June.

A total of 48 athletes — four men and four women in each of six disciplines — have been locked in for the entire 2025 slate. These core competitors will go head-to-head in two events apiece at every stop, while a rotating cast of challengers fights to earn a coveted full-time slot for the 2026 campaign.

Points are awarded based on race placements, with individual 'slam' champions crowned at each stop, alongside an overall season winner. And with lucrative prize money on the line, the stakes are high from the opening gun.

Team Great Britain will have a strong presence in Kingston, with Zharnel Hughes, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Josh Kerr, Daryll Neita, Neil Gourley, Dina Asher-Smith, and Melissa Courtney-Bryant all lacing up this weekend.

Whether Johnson's ambitious vision will truly revolutionize track and field and connect with a broader audience is yet to be seen. But one thing’s certain: when the fastest athletes on the planet share the stage, sparks are bound to fly.

With anticipation building, GOAL delves into the key details of this highly awaited championships, including where to watch, venue, schedules and how to watch.

When and where is the 2025 Grand Slam Track Kingston?

Date: Friday, April 4 to Sunday, April 6

Friday, April 4 to Sunday, April 6 Location: Kingston, Jamaica

The 2025 Grand Slam Track Kingston begins on Friday, April 4, 2025 and runs until Sunday, April 6, 2025.

How to watch 2025 Grand Slam Track Kingston

TV Channel: The CW Network

Live streaming: Peacock

Fans in the United States can catch all the sprinting action from Grand Slam Track Jamaica live on Peacock (subscription starts at $7.99/month) and The CW Network.

Here's how the broadcast schedule lines up for the Kingston Grand Slam:

Friday, April 4

Saturday, April 5

Sunday, April 6

2025 Grand Slam Track Kingston start times & tv schedule

Day 1 – Friday, April 4

Time (ET) Event 5:42 pm 200m (Women) 5:54 pm 400m (Men) 6:04 pm 3000m (Women) 6:21 pm 800m (Women) 6:34 pm 400m Hurdles (Men) 6:46 pm 400m Hurdles (Women) 6:56 pm 5000m (Men) 7:21 pm 100m (Men)

Day 2 – Saturday, April 5

Time (ET) Event 5:42 pm 110m Hurdles (Men) 5:56 pm 200m (Men) 6:08 pm 1500m (Women) 6:25 pm 100m Hurdles (Women) 6:38 pm 100m (Women) 6:50 pm 1500m (Men) 7:07 pm 200m (Men) 7:21 pm 400m (Women)

Day 3 – Sunday, April 6