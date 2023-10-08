Granada vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Barcelona will take on Granada in their ninth La Liga fixture of the ongoing season at the Los Carmenes on Sunday. Barcelona are four points behind league leaders Real Madrid and can get to within a point with a win on the road.
Sunday's visitors are the only team yet to lose a game this season and are unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions. On the other hand, Granada's league form has been woeful, having managed to win just one out of their eight games in the La Liga so far. It will be an uphill task for them to fight for even a point against a strong Barcelona side.
Granada vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 8, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Los Carmenes
The game between Granada and Barcelona will be played at the Los Carmenes Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch Granada vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be shown live on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and fuboTV in the United States.
Team news & squads
Granada team news
Granada continue to miss the contributions of on-loan Real Madrid center-back Jesus Vallejo due to a muscular issue. However, apart from this absence, the home team is all good in terms of the fitness of the players as they prepare for the upcoming match.
Lucas Boye and Myrto Uzuni, who have collectively scored six goals this season, are anticipated to play key roles in the attacking third for the team against Barcelona.
Granada possible XI: Ferreira; Sanchez, Miquel, Torrente, Neva; Callejon, Ruiz, Gumbau, Zaragoza; Uzuni, Boye.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Fernández, Ferreira, López
|Defenders:
|Manafá, Rubio, Vallejo, Sánchez, Miquel, Neva, Díaz, Torrente, Bosch, Fernández
|Midfielders:
|Petrović, Ruiz, Melendo, Perea, Gumbau, Villar, González
|Forwards:
|Boyé, Callejón, Puertas, Uzuni, Weissman, Diédhiou, Zaragoza
Barcelona team news
Barcelona have faced another setback with the injury of Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to be sidelined for at least a month due to an ankle injury sustained during their Champions League victory against Porto
Lewandowski joins Raphinha, Pedri, and Frenkie de Jong on the list of unavailable players for the upcoming match.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Fermín, Romeu, Gavi; Yamal, Ferran, Félix.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga
|Defenders:
|Cancelo, Balde, Araujo, Martínez, Christensen, Alonso, Kounde
|Midfielders:
|Gavi, Romeu, Roberto, Gündogan, López
|Forwards:
|Torres, Félix, Yamal, Víctor, Guiu
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 2022
|Granada 1 - 1 Barcelona
|La Liga
|September 2021
|Barcelona 1 - 1 Granada
|La Liga
|April 2021
|Barcelona 1 - 2 Granada
|La Liga
|February 2021
|Granada 3 - 5 Barcelona
|Copa Del Rey
|January 2021
|Granada 0 - 4 Barcelona
|La Liga