Granada vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Granada and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will take on Granada in their ninth La Liga fixture of the ongoing season at the Los Carmenes on Sunday. Barcelona are four points behind league leaders Real Madrid and can get to within a point with a win on the road.

Sunday's visitors are the only team yet to lose a game this season and are unbeaten in 10 matches in all competitions. On the other hand, Granada's league form has been woeful, having managed to win just one out of their eight games in the La Liga so far. It will be an uphill task for them to fight for even a point against a strong Barcelona side.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Granada vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Los Carmenes

The game between Granada and Barcelona will be played at the Los Carmenes Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Granada vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and fuboTV in the United States.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Granada team news

Granada continue to miss the contributions of on-loan Real Madrid center-back Jesus Vallejo due to a muscular issue. However, apart from this absence, the home team is all good in terms of the fitness of the players as they prepare for the upcoming match.

Lucas Boye and Myrto Uzuni, who have collectively scored six goals this season, are anticipated to play key roles in the attacking third for the team against Barcelona.

Granada possible XI: Ferreira; Sanchez, Miquel, Torrente, Neva; Callejon, Ruiz, Gumbau, Zaragoza; Uzuni, Boye.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fernández, Ferreira, López Defenders: Manafá, Rubio, Vallejo, Sánchez, Miquel, Neva, Díaz, Torrente, Bosch, Fernández Midfielders: Petrović, Ruiz, Melendo, Perea, Gumbau, Villar, González Forwards: Boyé, Callejón, Puertas, Uzuni, Weissman, Diédhiou, Zaragoza

Barcelona team news

Barcelona have faced another setback with the injury of Robert Lewandowski, who is expected to be sidelined for at least a month due to an ankle injury sustained during their Champions League victory against Porto

Lewandowski joins Raphinha, Pedri, and Frenkie de Jong on the list of unavailable players for the upcoming match.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Fermín, Romeu, Gavi; Yamal, Ferran, Félix.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Cancelo, Balde, Araujo, Martínez, Christensen, Alonso, Kounde Midfielders: Gavi, Romeu, Roberto, Gündogan, López Forwards: Torres, Félix, Yamal, Víctor, Guiu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 2022 Granada 1 - 1 Barcelona La Liga September 2021 Barcelona 1 - 1 Granada La Liga April 2021 Barcelona 1 - 2 Granada La Liga February 2021 Granada 3 - 5 Barcelona Copa Del Rey January 2021 Granada 0 - 4 Barcelona La Liga

