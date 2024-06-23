Gotham vs Washington Spirit: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Gotham FC and Washington Spirit, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Gotham will take on Washington Spirit in the NWSL at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

These two are separated by only a point in the standings. The visitors have four wins in their last five games whereas Gotham have been even better, with five wins in a row.

Washington Spirit were held by San Diego Wave in their last outing, and will be hoping they can bounce back to winning ways.

Gotham FC vs Washington Spirit kick-off time

Date: June 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 1.30 pm ET Venue: Red Bull Arena

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday, with kick-off at 1.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Gotham FC vs Washington Spirit online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, ESPN, Sling TV and Direct TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Gotham FC team news

Gotham FC have no injury concerns ahead of their clash against Washington Spirit.

Ella Stevens, who has scored five goals so far, is the team's top scorer in the league this season. She is guaranteed a starting spot this weekend.

Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Bell, Hiatt, Nighswonger, Sonnett; Martin, Sheehan, Lavelle; González, Dunn, Stevens.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Betos, Smith, McKinney, Berger Defenders: Bruninha, O'Hara, Edmonds, Martin, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Nighswonger, López Midfielders: Sonnett, Zerboni, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan, Farrelly Forwards: González, Williams, Dunn, Smith, Purce, Stengel, Stevens, Guðmundsdóttir

Washington Spirit team news

New signing Esmee Morgan is not eligible to play for her new side just yet and hence, will be unavailable for selection.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the squad, which should help them field their best lineup against Gotham.

Washington Spirit possible XI: Kingsbury; Carle, McKeown, Butel, Krueger; Sullivan, Hershfelt; Rodman, Hatch, Wiesner; Sarr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kingsbury, Bosselmann, Barnhart Defenders: Krueger, Butel, McKeown, Carle, Heilferty Midfielders: Bethune, Morris, Sullivan, Brown, Hershfelt, Stainbrook, Metayer Forwards: Rodman, Silano, Sarr, Ratcliffe, Kuhlmann, Hatch, Ricketts

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20/04/24 Washington Spirit 2 - 0 Gotham FC NWSL 17/09/23 Gotham FC 2 - 0 Washington Spirit NWSL 29/07/23 Washington Spirit 4 - 2 Gotham FC NWSL Challenge Cup 29/05/23 Washington Spirit 1 - 1 Gotham FC NWSL 20/04/23 Gotham FC 1 - 0 Washington Spirit NWSL Challenge Cup

