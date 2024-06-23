Gotham vs Washington Spirit: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Gotham will take on Washington Spirit in the NWSL at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.
These two are separated by only a point in the standings. The visitors have four wins in their last five games whereas Gotham have been even better, with five wins in a row.
Washington Spirit were held by San Diego Wave in their last outing, and will be hoping they can bounce back to winning ways.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Gotham FC vs Washington Spirit kick-off time
|Date:
|June 23, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|1.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Red Bull Arena
The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday, with kick-off at 1.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Gotham FC vs Washington Spirit online - TV channels & live streams
|Fubo
|Watch here
|ESPN+
|Watch here
|ESPN
|Watch here
|Sling TV
|Watch here
|ESPN Deportes
|Watch here
|DirecTV Stream
|Watch here
The match will be shown live on Fubo, ESPN, Sling TV and Direct TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Gotham FC team news
Gotham FC have no injury concerns ahead of their clash against Washington Spirit.
Ella Stevens, who has scored five goals so far, is the team's top scorer in the league this season. She is guaranteed a starting spot this weekend.
Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Bell, Hiatt, Nighswonger, Sonnett; Martin, Sheehan, Lavelle; González, Dunn, Stevens.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Betos, Smith, McKinney, Berger
|Defenders:
|Bruninha, O'Hara, Edmonds, Martin, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Nighswonger, López
|Midfielders:
|Sonnett, Zerboni, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan, Farrelly
|Forwards:
|González, Williams, Dunn, Smith, Purce, Stengel, Stevens, Guðmundsdóttir
Washington Spirit team news
New signing Esmee Morgan is not eligible to play for her new side just yet and hence, will be unavailable for selection.
There are no fresh injury concerns in the squad, which should help them field their best lineup against Gotham.
Washington Spirit possible XI: Kingsbury; Carle, McKeown, Butel, Krueger; Sullivan, Hershfelt; Rodman, Hatch, Wiesner; Sarr.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kingsbury, Bosselmann, Barnhart
|Defenders:
|Krueger, Butel, McKeown, Carle, Heilferty
|Midfielders:
|Bethune, Morris, Sullivan, Brown, Hershfelt, Stainbrook, Metayer
|Forwards:
|Rodman, Silano, Sarr, Ratcliffe, Kuhlmann, Hatch, Ricketts
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|20/04/24
|Washington Spirit 2 - 0 Gotham FC
|NWSL
|17/09/23
|Gotham FC 2 - 0 Washington Spirit
|NWSL
|29/07/23
|Washington Spirit 4 - 2 Gotham FC
|NWSL Challenge Cup
|29/05/23
|Washington Spirit 1 - 1 Gotham FC
|NWSL
|20/04/23
|Gotham FC 1 - 0 Washington Spirit
|NWSL Challenge Cup