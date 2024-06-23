This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Trinity Rodman Washington SpiritGetty Images
NWSL
team-logo
team-logo
watch with free 7-day trial on fubo
GOAL

Gotham vs Washington Spirit: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

NWSLNJ/NY Gotham FC vs Washington SpiritNJ/NY Gotham FCWashington Spirit

How to watch the NWSL match between Gotham FC and Washington Spirit, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Gotham will take on Washington Spirit in the NWSL at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

These two are separated by only a point in the standings. The visitors have four wins in their last five games whereas Gotham have been even better, with five wins in a row.

Washington Spirit were held by San Diego Wave in their last outing, and will be hoping they can bounce back to winning ways.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Gotham FC vs Washington Spirit kick-off time

Date:June 23, 2024
Kick-off time:1.30 pm ET
Venue:Red Bull Arena

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday, with kick-off at 1.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Gotham FC vs Washington Spirit online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
ESPN+Watch here
ESPNWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
ESPN DeportesWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fubo, ESPN, Sling TV and Direct TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Gotham FC team news

Gotham FC have no injury concerns ahead of their clash against Washington Spirit.

Ella Stevens, who has scored five goals so far, is the team's top scorer in the league this season. She is guaranteed a starting spot this weekend.

Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Bell, Hiatt, Nighswonger, Sonnett; Martin, Sheehan, Lavelle; González, Dunn, Stevens.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Betos, Smith, McKinney, Berger
Defenders:Bruninha, O'Hara, Edmonds, Martin, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Nighswonger, López
Midfielders:Sonnett, Zerboni, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan, Farrelly
Forwards:González, Williams, Dunn, Smith, Purce, Stengel, Stevens, Guðmundsdóttir

Washington Spirit team news

New signing Esmee Morgan is not eligible to play for her new side just yet and hence, will be unavailable for selection.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the squad, which should help them field their best lineup against Gotham.

Washington Spirit possible XI: Kingsbury; Carle, McKeown, Butel, Krueger; Sullivan, Hershfelt; Rodman, Hatch, Wiesner; Sarr.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kingsbury, Bosselmann, Barnhart
Defenders:Krueger, Butel, McKeown, Carle, Heilferty
Midfielders:Bethune, Morris, Sullivan, Brown, Hershfelt, Stainbrook, Metayer
Forwards:Rodman, Silano, Sarr, Ratcliffe, Kuhlmann, Hatch, Ricketts

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
20/04/24Washington Spirit 2 - 0 Gotham FCNWSL
17/09/23Gotham FC 2 - 0 Washington SpiritNWSL
29/07/23Washington Spirit 4 - 2 Gotham FCNWSL Challenge Cup
29/05/23Washington Spirit 1 - 1 Gotham FCNWSL
20/04/23Gotham FC 1 - 0 Washington SpiritNWSL Challenge Cup

Useful links

Advertisement