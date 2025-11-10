How to watch Gonzaga vs Creighton NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 23 Creighton heads into its first real gut-check of the season with a cross-country trip to Spokane, where No. 21 Gonzaga is waiting, and the Kennel rarely gives out hospitality gifts.

Creighton opened its campaign with a solid 92-76 win over South Dakota, shaking off the early rust and looking the part of a ranked outfit. Gonzaga, meanwhile, has already been in full bully mode. The Zags rolled past Texas Southern 98-43 on Monday, then followed it up with an 83-68 handling of Oklahoma on Saturday, a reminder that Spokane still runs on high standards and higher scoreboards.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gonzaga vs Creighton NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Gonzaga vs Creighton: Date and tip-off time

The Bulldogs will face off against the Bluejays in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington.

Date Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT Venue McCarthey Athletic Center Location Spokane, Washington

How to watch Gonzaga vs Creighton on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Gonzaga and Creighton live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Gonzaga vs Creighton team news & key performers

Gonzaga Bulldogs team news

Eighth-year senior Tyon Grant-Foster (14.5 ppg) is one of six Bulldogs averaging double figures, a reminder that Gonzaga still rolls out scoring depth like it's standard operating procedure.

The centerpiece, though, is Graham Ike (16.0 ppg, 11.0 rpg), who's landed on the Naismith Player of the Year watch list and will command plenty of defensive attention down low. And don't sleep on Braden Huff (13.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg), who has quietly become a steady second punch. Gonzaga went 26-9 last year and punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the 26th straight season, though the Zags finally saw their absurd streak of nine straight Sweet 16s snapped.

Creighton Bluejays team news

Creighton, meanwhile, enters this one with a very different look. The Bluejays return just two starters from a squad that finished 25-11 and won an NCAA Tournament game for the fifth consecutive year. They also tuned up nicely in the preseason, knocking off No. 16 Iowa State (71-58) and Colorado State (76-64) in exhibition play.

But the biggest storyline is who's gone. After five years as the Bluejays' defensive backbone, Ryan Kalkbrenner (19.2 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 2.7 bpg) has taken his shot-blocking empire to the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets. Creighton also lost Steven Ashworth (16.4 ppg, 6.8 apg) and Jamiya Neal (13.0 ppg, 6.1 rpg), meaning last season’s top three scorers are no longer in the building.

So the next wave steps up. The top returning producer is sophomore forward Jackson McAndrew (7.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg last season), who earned BIG EAST All-Freshman honors and splashed a school freshman-record 69 threes. Still wearing Bluejay blue are Jasen Green, Isaac Traudt, Fedor Zugic, Ty Davis, Shane Thomas, and Josh Townley-Thomas, role players who now have a real opportunity to carve out bigger slices of the offense.

Then comes the transfer convoy. Creighton dove deep into the portal and brought in scoring reinforcements: Nick Graves (17.5 ppg at Charlotte), Blake Harper (19.5 ppg at Howard), Liam McChesney (6.5 ppg at Illinois State), Josh Dix (14.4 ppg at Iowa), Owen Freeman (16.7 ppg at Iowa), and Austin Swartz (5.9 ppg at Miami). Add in the newcomers to the college game, Kerem Konan, Hudson Greer, and Aleksa Dimitrijevic, and this roster feels like a blender on high speed.

The league's coaches see the upside, too. Four Bluejays landed on the Preseason All-BIG EAST Team: Owen Freeman (First Team), Josh Dix (Second Team), Jackson McAndrew (Third Team), and Nick Graves (Third Team). Creighton was picked to finish third in the conference, a nod to both the talent and the rebuild-on-the-fly confidence.