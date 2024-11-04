How to watch today's Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Baylor Bears NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Gonzaga vs Baylor NCAAM Basketball game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs are set to launch their 2024-2025 basketball campaign with a high-stakes rematch against the No. 8 Baylor Bears on Monday night.

Gonzaga is still carrying the weight of their 2021 championship defeat to Baylor, who arrives this season ranked eighth and bolstered by a mix of transfers and fresh talent.

The Bears bring a deep lineup of guards to the court, while the Bulldogs look to their new additions to cover last season’s departures. This matchup is anticipated to be a fast-paced showdown, showcasing each team’s strengths and putting Gonzaga's offseason cohesion to the test.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Baylor Bears NCAA Men's Basketball game, plus plenty more.

Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Baylor Bears NCAA Men's Basketball game: Date and tip-off time

The Bulldogs and Bears in a highly anticipated NCAA Men's Basketball game on Monday, November 4, 2024, at 11:30 pm ET/ 8:30 pm PT, at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington.

Date Monday, November 4, 2024 Tip-off Time 11:30 pm ET/ 8:30 pm PT Venue Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena Location Spokane, Washington

How to watch Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Baylor Bears NCAA Men's Basketball game on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Baylor Bears live on:

National TV channel : ESPN2

: ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Baylor Bears NCAA Men's Basketball game play-by-play commentary on radio

Gonzaga Bulldogs team news & key performers

The Gonzaga Bulldogs wrapped up last season with a solid 27-8 record, including an impressive 14-2 mark in conference play. Their roster is stacked, and the preseason buzz around Gonzaga has only grown. Ryan Nembhard was a major asset last season, consistently impacting games by scoring 12.6 points and delivering 6.9 assists per game.

One of the notable additions to Gonzaga is Khalif Battle, who transferred in after averaging 14.8 points with a 40.6% shooting rate from the field last season at Arkansas. Graham Ike also joins the squad, bringing with him a 16.5 points-per-game average. If Gonzaga is to succeed in this clash, they’ll need a strong showing from Ike; a struggle from him could make this a tough contest for the Bulldogs.

Baylor Bears team news & key performers

Despite losing four of last season's five starters, Baylor enters this season with no shortage of confidence, feeling fully prepared to make another title push. Both Ja'Kobe Walter and Yves Missi were first-round selections last year, but the Bears have replenished their roster with key transfers, bringing in players who can fill the void left by departing stars. Among the newcomers is Jeremy Roach, a standout from his time at Duke, who chose to spend his final season in the Lone Star State.

This Baylor squad wouldn’t be complete without mentioning VJ Edgecomb, a top-ranked shooting guard and likely lottery pick after this season. With high expectations, he is poised to play a crucial role right from the start. Against Gonzaga, Baylor needs a fast start to avoid falling behind early in what promises to be an intense matchup.