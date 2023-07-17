How to watch the Serie A match between Goiás and Atl. Mineiro, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Round 15 of the Brasileirão draws to a close on Monday as relegation-threatened Goias and mid-table Atletico Mineiro go head-to-head at the Estadio da Serrinha.

Goias, for one, are desperate for points to get out of the Brazil Serie A’s bottom three. The Big Green are currently two points off 16th-placed Bahia in the standings, which is some saying given they qualified for the Copa Sudamericana last season.

The hosts had a really forgettable 2023 season, winning only three games out of fourteen, drawing two, and losing nine times. Lacking in confidence and guile, they need a positive result from somewhere to get out of this rut, having lost 4-3 to Santos last time out, which extended their run of defeats to three in a row.

As for Atletico Mineiro, the visitors have endured a largely difficult league campaign themselves. A team of Galo's stature should be battling it out for the league title, but they find themselves out of contention at the top of the table, with only 20 points in 14 games.

The decision to bring World Cup-winning coach Luiz Felipe Scolari out of retirement to replace Eduardo Coudet has not gone according to plan so far, with just two points from four games under the new boss, including a 1-0 home defeat to Corinthians last time out.

While it's still early days under new management, they have now gone six matches without a win in all competitions, conceding goals in each one. Should they fail to overturn this poor patch of form, Scolari could have to face a lot of heat from the media and the board.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Goiás vs Atl. Mineiro kick-off time

Date: July 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 7 pm ET/4 pm PT Venue: Estadio de Haile Pinheiro

The Brazil Serie A match between Goias and Atletico Mineiro will take place on Sunday, July 17 at 7 pm (ET) or 4 pm (PT) at Estadio Serra Dourada in Goiania, Goias.

How to watch Goiás vs Atl. Mineiro online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on Paramount+ in the United States but will be available to stream on ViX+.

Team news & squads

Goiás team news

Diego and Vinícius remain the long-term injury absentees for the Goias. Otherwise, Verdao boss Armando Evangelista has no fresh injury issues ahead of the visit of Atletico MG but will have to make do without the services of playmaker Guilherme, who bagged a brace in the thrilling 4-3 loss against Santos before picking up a late red card.

Star striker Pedro Raul's departure to Vasco da Gama at the turn of the year has undoubtedly left a gaping void in the team, as the striker was the team’s top scorer last year and second in the Brasileirao with 19 goals. None of the hosts' strikers have netted more than two goals so far this season.

Goias possible XI: Tadeu; Maguinho, Halter, Melo, Sander; Morelli, Ze Ricardo; Matheusinho, Palacios, Alesson; Peixoto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tadeu, Rangel Rosa Defenders: Maguinho, Halter, Melo, Sander, Sidimar, B. Santos, Apodi, Edu Midfielders: Morelli, Ze Ricardo, Oliveira, Palacios, M. Santos, Morelli, Oyama, Dodo Forwards: Peixoto, Diego, Alesson, Magno

Atl. Mineiro team news

Luiz Felipe Scolari’s side will have star striker Hulk back from suspension. That said, they will still be without the services of centre-back Bruno Fuchs and midfielder Hyoran due to injury, with Lemos and Rodrigo Battaglia continuing their extended run in the starting XI.

Atletico Mineiro possible XI: Everson; Saravia, Lemos, Jemerson, Arana; Gomes, Edenilson, Battaglia; Pavon, Hulk, Paulinho.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Everson, Mendes Defenders: Saravia, Lemos, Jemerson, Arana, Rubens, Rever, Rabello Midfielders: Edenilson, Gomes, Edenilson, Battaglia, Pedrinho, Otavio, Franco, Patrick Forwards: Pavon, Hulk, Paulinho, Kardec, Vargas, Fonseca, Cadu

Head-to-Head Record

The last time these two clubs met was in Brazil Serie A back in August last year, where Goias came away with a narrow 1-0 victory. There's little to separate these two sides when it comes to the last five head-to-head games, with both winning twice, losing twice, and drawing the other one.

Date Match Competition 20/8/22 Atletico Mineiro 0-1 Goias Brazil Serie A 30/4/22 Goias 2-2 Atletico Mineiro Brazil Serie A 4/2/21 Goias 1-0 Atletico Mineiro Brazil Serie A 11/10/20 Atletico Mineiro 3-0 Goias Brazil Serie A 6/11/19 Atletico Mineiro 2-0 Goias Brazil Serie A

