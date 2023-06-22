Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between Godoy Cruz and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Separated by a single point, Boca Juniors will be aiming to leapfrog Godoy Cruz in the Argentine Primera Division Table by defeating them at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas on Thursday.

Boca Juniors are enduring a difficult season after claiming their record-extending 35th Argentine Primera Division title last season. Having collected just 28 points from a possible 60, the Buenos Aires powerhouse already find themselves 19 points behind arch-rivals River Plate, who sit seven points clear at the top of the table.

That said, Boca have stepped up their game in recent weeks, winning four of their last seven league outings, while Jorge Almiron's troops have also won three of their previous four Copa Libertadores games, clinching their ticket to the knockout phase along the way.

The visitors needed a late equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw against fifth-place Lanus last weekend despite dominating the game. The Blue and Gold will be determined to climb the standings and overtake their 10th-placed hosts, with just one point separating them.

Godoy Cruz are doing well enough to maintain a status inside the top ten of league standings. They have largely been inconsistent throughout the season, and are going through a rough patch lately, having taken just three points from a possible nine, suffering successive defeats on the road while securing a hard-fought 2-1 win over Independiente at home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Kick-Off Time

Date: 22nd June, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:45 pm ET/ 5:45 pm PT Venue: Estadio Malvinas Argentinas

How to watch Godoy Cruz vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online in the United States through Fanatiz, Paramount+ and ViX+.

Team News & Squads

Godoy Cruz News

Godoy Cruz will be unable to call upon long-term injury absentee Gianluca Ferrari (ACL). Nahuel Ulariaga and Elias Lopez will also miss the tie through injury this weekend.

Head coach Sergio Gomez is likely to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation. Saloman Rodriguez should start in goal for the hosts, with Pier Barrios, Braian Salvareschi, Federico Rasmussen, and Andres Meli forming the back-four.

Club's top-scorer Tadeo Allende, who has scored four goals this season, will spearhead the attack for the hosts, with wingers Tomas Conechny and Nicolas Fernandez providing the width.

Godoy Cruz predicted XI: Rodriguez; Barrios, Salvareschi, Rasmussen, Meli; Abrego, Nunez; N. Fernandez, Lopez, Conechny; Allende.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Saracho, Rodriguez Defenders: Goldames, Salvarechi, Barrios, Rasmussen, Meli, Valverde, Arce, Mendoza Midfielders: Abrego, Nunez, N. Fernandez, H. Lopez, Conechny, Leyes, Andrara, Eseiza Forwards: Allende, Larasso, S. Rodriguez, Cingolani, M. Ramirez

Boca Juniors News

Boca Juniors will take to the pitch without the services of Pol Fernandez (muscle), Exequiel Zeballos (knee), Luca Langoni (muscle tear), Miguel Merentiel (adductor), Frank Fabra (muscle tear), Luis Advincula (ligament) and Norberto Briasco (ankle twist).

They are joined on the visitors' injury table by former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo (muscle) and defensive midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez, who injured his knee in the last game against Lanus. On the flip side, Middlesbrough loanee Martin Payero has returned to the fold after recovering from a muscle issue.

Jorge Almiron will likely stick with his preferred 4-5-1 formation, with in-demand midfielder Alan Varela slotting in the midfield destroyer role in absence of Fernandez.

In the injury absence of Merentiel, centre-forward Dario Benedetto stepped up with a crucial late goal that salvaged a point for Boca against Lanus last time out. The 33-year-old will continue to lead the line for the visitors here.

Boca Juniors predicted XI: Garcia; Roncaglia, Valdez, Valentini, Barco; G. Fernandez, Medina, Varela, O. Romero, Ramirez; Benedetto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Garcia, S. Romero Defenders: Roncaglia, Valdez, Valentini, Barco, Figal, Fabra, Genez, Anselmino, Sandez Midfielders: G. Fernandez, Medina, Varela, O. Romero, Payero, Ramirez, Cortes, Rolon Forwards: Benedetto, Orsini, Vazquez

Head-to-Head Record

Boca Juniors have won four of the last five head-to-head contests against Godoy Cruz. These two teams last met back in September and the current visitors won that game 1-0.

Date Match Competition 24/09/22 Boca Juniors 1-0 Godoy Cruz Argentine Primera Division 21/04/22 Boca Juniors 1-1 Godoy Cruz Copa Argentina 21/10/21 Boca Juniors 2-1 Godoy Cruz Argentine Primera Division 24/02/20 Boca Juniors 3-0 Godoy Cruz Argentine Primera Division 6/05/19 Boca Juniors 3-1 Godoy Cruz Copa Argentina

