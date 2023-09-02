How to watch the Bundesliga match between M'gladbach and Bayern, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will be looking to make it three wins in three games in Bundesliga when they take on Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Harry Kane has scored in every game he started for the visitors, including a brace in Bayern's 3-1 victory against Augsburg at the weekend.

Whereas the hosts will be looking to register their first win of the season, being last subjected to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen.

M'gladbach vs Bayern kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30pm EDT Venue: Borussia-Park

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayern Munich will be played at the Borussia-Park football stadium in Monchengladbach, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

It will kick off at 12:30pm EDT on September 2 in the United States (US).

How to watch M'gladbach vs Bayern online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on TV on ESPN+. Fans can also follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

M'gladbach team news

The hosts have a long injury list comprising of the likes of Luca Netz, Nico Elvedi, Hannes Wolf, Christoph Kramer, Fabio Chiarodia and Manu Kone among those to miss Bayern's visit.

Moreover, Stefan Lainer will be out for several months after being diagnosed with lymph node cancer.

Given the lack of options, Gladbach boss Gerardo Seoane may also be forced to field the duo of Maximilian Wober and Joe Scally despite illness colds but they are likely to be risked here.

M'gladbach possible XI: Omlin; Friedrich, Itakura, Wober; Honorat, Weigl, Neuhaus, Scally; Ngoumou, Cvancara, Plea

Position Players Goalkeepers: Omlin, Olschowsky, Sippel, Nicolas, Brull Defenders: Wober, Itakura, Friedrich, Jantschke, Doucoure, Ullrich, Scally, Walde Midfielders: Weigl, Neuhaus, Reitz, Borges Sanches, Ngoumou, Herrmann Forwards: Plea, Jordan, Cvancara, Ranos, Telalovic, Honorat, Hack, Pefok

Bayern team news

Muscle problems have claimed the trio of Jamal Musiala, Bouna Sarr and Raphael Guerreiro. However, Guerreiro will be hoping to make his club debut since his arrival from Dortmund as the left-back has resumed training.

Gabriel Marusic and Manuel Neuer are longer-term absentees at the club on account of injuries.

With Harry Kane the preferred choice up front, Thomas Muller will have to join Konrad Laimer and Matthijs de Ligt as an option off the bench.

Bayern possible XI: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich; Sane, Gnabry, Coman; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peretz, Ulreich, Hulsmann Defenders: De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Buchmann, Davies, Guerreiro, Mazraoui Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Gravenberch, Laimer, Wanner Forwards: Gnabry, Muller, Kane, Tel, Choupo-Moting, Sane, Coman, Vidovic, Ibrahimovic

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Feb 18, 2023 Borussia M'gladbach 3-2 Bayern Munich Bundesliga Aug 27, 2022 Bayern Munich 1-1 Borussia M'gladbach Bundesliga Jan 7, 2022 Bayern Munich 1-2 Borussia M'gladbach Bundesliga Oct 27, 2021 Borussia M'gladbach 5-0 Bayern Munich DFB-Pokal Aug 13, 2021 Borussia M'gladbach 1-1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga

