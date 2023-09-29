Girona vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the La Liga match between Girona and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Girona and Real Madrid, the top two teams in the La Liga after seven rounds, will go head-to-head for the first time this season at the Montilivi Stadium on Saturday. With 19 points in the bag already, Girona are at the top of the league standings and remain unbeaten. Real Madrid are a point behind Girona, but will be hopeful of doing something about that this weekend.

Madrid have won seven out of their eight matches across all competitions this season. Brahim Diaz and Joselu were on the scoresheet as they beat Las Palmas 2-0 in their most recent outing. They will have their task cut out against an in-form Girona who have put together a winning run of six games but this fixture is also the hosts' first real test.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Girona vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 12.30 pm EDT Venue: Montilivi Stadium

The game between Girona and Real Madrid will be played at the Montilivi Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 12.30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Girona vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Girona team news

Girona are still dealing with the absence of five key first-team players due to injuries, namely Bernardo Espinosa, Borja Garcia, Joel Roca, Ricard Artero, and Toni Villa.

Artem Dovbyk has been in fine form recently, finding the back of the net twice in his last two matches, and is expected to continue leading the attack for the Catalan team.

Girona predicted XI: Gazzaniga; A Martinez, E Garcia, D Lopez, Gutierrez; Tsygankov, Herrera, A Garcia, Martin, Savio; Dovbyk.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carlos, Gazzaniga, Fuidias Defenders: Gutiérrez, Martínez, López, Fernández, Juanpe, Couto, Blind Midfielders: Kébé, Tsyhankov, Martín, Herrera, Solís, Aleix García, Borja García Forwards: Dovbyk, Stuani, Portu, Sávio

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid had a new setback when David Alaba had to be substituted during their previous outing due to a thigh injury. As a result, Alaba is expected to be unavailable for the upcoming weekend.

However, there is hope that Antonio Rudiger, who also suffered a knock in the match against Las Palmas, will recover in time and be ready for selection.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, F Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Bellingham; Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Bellingham, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2023 Girona 4 - 2 Real Madrid La Liga October 2022 Real Madrid 1 - 1 Girona La Liga February 2019 Real Madrid 1 - 2 Girona La Liga February 2019 Girona 1 - 3 Real Madrid Copa Del Rey January 2019 Real Madrid 4 - 2 Girona Copa Del Rey

