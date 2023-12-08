Getafe vs Valencia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Getafe will leapfrog by two places on the La Liga standings at least temporarily, if they beat Valencia at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Friday.
On the back of a 2-1 win over Atzeneta in Copa del Rey, the home side are currently 10th on the league standings table.
Whereas Los Ches, who picked a 1-0 victory against Arosa in the cup competitions, are in between Las Palmas and Getafe at ninth place in the La Liga standings.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Getafe vs Valencia kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|December 8, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Coliseum Alfonso Perez
La Liga match between Getafe and Valencia will be played at Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe, Spain.
It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on December 8 in the United States (US).
How to watch Getafe vs Valencia online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be shown live on Fubo, ESPN+ and ESPN Desportes in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Getafe team news
Jose Angel Carmona, Mauro Arambarri and Enes Unal are sidelined through injuries.
Omar Alderete saw red against Las Palmas, while Diego Rico and Damian Suarez picked up their fifth bookings in the same game. As a result, the trio are suspended for Valencia's visit.
The likes of Mason Greenwood, Borja Mayoral and Nemanja Maksimovic are expected to be given a run-in as a result of the above-mentioned absentees.
Getafe possible XI: Soria; Iglesias, Dakonam, Alvarez, Angileri; Greenwood, Milla, Maksimovic, Alena; Mayoral, Latasa.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Soria, Fuzato
|Defenders:
|Alvarez, Djene, Duarte, Mitrovic, Angileri, Iglesias
|Midfielders:
|Alena, Maksimovic, Milla, Rodriguez
|Forwards:
|Mayoral, Latasa, Lozano, Mata, Greenwood
Valencia team news
Despite making it back in training after recovering from a back problem, Andre Almeida remains a doubt, while Jose Gaya is ruled out with a muscular issue.
Among the expected changes, names such as Fran Perez, Javi Guerra and Thierry Correia are likely to be recalled in the XI by manager Ruben Maraja.
Hugo Duro will continue to lead the attack, along with another start for 18-year-old Yarek Gasiorowski at left-back.
Valencia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Correia, Mosquera, Paulista, Gasiorowski; Foulquier, Pepelu, Guerra, Perez; Lopez, Duro.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mamardashvili, Domenech, Rivero
|Defenders:
|Diakhaby, Ozkacar, Paulista, Mosquera, Vazquez, Correia, Foulquier
|Midfielders:
|Guillamon, Pepelu, Guerra, Almeida, Amallah, Gonzalbez, Perez, Canos
|Forwards:
|Duro, Yaremchuk, Mari, Lopez
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Getafe and Valencia across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 20, 2023
|Getafe 1-0 Valencia
|La Liga
|September 4, 2022
|Valencia 5-1 Getafe
|La Liga
|March 12, 2022
|Getafe 0-0 Valencia
|La Liga
|August 13, 2021
|Valencia 1-0 Getafe
|La Liga
|February 27, 2021
|Getafe 3-0 Valencia
|La Liga