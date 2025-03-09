How to watch today's Getafe vs Atletico Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Getafe and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

La Liga title contenders Atletico Madrid will take on Getafe at the Coliseum on Sunday.

Diego Simeone's men entered game week 27 after leapfrogging Real Madrid to the second spot, while the hosts will look to arrest their dip following back-to-back losses against Real Betis and Leganes.

How to watch Getafe vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Getafe and Atletico Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

La Liga match between Getafe and Atletico Madrid will be played at Estadio Coliseum in Getafe, Spain.

It will kick off at 5 am PT / 8 am ET on Sunday, March 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Getafe team news

While Omar Alderete remains sidelined with a hip injury, Domingos Duarte will be back from a ban. The latter's return at the back will allow Geta boss Jose Bordalas to deploy Luis Milla in the middle.

Borja Mayoral should continue to spearhead the line of attack.

Atletico Madrid team news

Cesar Azpilicueta and Koke are doubtful for the tie, but Simeone will be relieved not to have suffered any fresh concerns in the midweek Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

Nahuel Molina could replace Marcos Llorente in the XI, but Alexander Sorloth may need to be content as an option for Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez in attack.

