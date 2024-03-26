Germany vs Netherlands: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between Germany and Netherlands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Germany will take on Netherlands in an international friendly fixture at the Deutsche Bank Park on Tuesday.

Germany qualified as hosts for the Euros whereas the Netherlands were the runners-up in Group B. The teams will be trying to find their best lineups ahead of the competition in June and the fixture promises to be an interesting watch.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Germany vs Netherlands kick-off time

Date: March 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 3.45 pm ET Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

The match will be played at the Deutsche Bank Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Germany vs Netherlands online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and FS2 in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Germany team news

Die Mannschaft will be missing Manuel Neuer for the international break this month, paving the way for Marc-Andre ter Stegen to maintain his position as goalkeeper.

The rest of the lineup is expected to be unchanged for the friendly fixture against Netherlands.

Germany predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos, Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Fullkrug

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann, Bernd Leno, Marc-Andre ter Stegen Defenders: Waldemar Anton, Jan-Niklas Beste, Benjamin Henrichs, Joshua Kimmich, Robin Koch, Maximilian Mittelstadt, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Jonathan Tah Midfielders: Robert Andrich, Chris Fuhrich, Pascal Gross, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Florian Wirtz Forwards: Maximilian Beier, Niclas Fullkrug, Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller, Deniz Undav.

Netherlands team news

After scoring as substitutes in Amsterdam, Wout Weghorst and Donyell Malen will be pushing for starting positions.

Up front, Memphis Depay remains a key player in Ronald Koeman's lineup and will be the first name on the team sheet once again.

Netherlands predicted XI: Flekken; Dumfries, Geertruida, Van Dijk, Ake; Veerman, Wijnaldum, Reijnders; Simons, Gakpo, Depay

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot, Mark Flekken, Bart Verbruggen. Defenders: Nathan Aké, Virgil van Dijk, Denzel Dumfries, Jeremie Frimpong, Lutsharel Geertruida, Quilindschy Hartman, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij. Midfielders: Daley Blind, Teun Koopmeiners, Tijjani Reijnders, Marten de Roon, Jerdy Schouten, Quinten Timber, Joey Veerman, Mats Wieffer, Georginio Wijnaldum. Forwards: Brian Brobbey, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Xavi Simons, Wout Weghorst.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/03/22 Netherlands 1 - 1 Germany Friendly 07/09/19 Germany 2 - 4 Netherlands Euros 25/03/19 Netherlands 2 - 3 Germany Euros 20/11/18 Germany 2 - 2 Netherlands Nations League 14/10/18 Netherlands 3 - 0 Germany Nations League

Useful links