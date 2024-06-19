Germany vs Hungary: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Germany and Hungary, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hosts Germany will be aiming to book their Euro 2024 knockouts spot with a win over Hungary in the second-round group game at MHPArena on Wednesday.

Julian Nagelsmann's side recorded a 5-1 victory over Scotland in the tournament opener, while the Hungarians seek to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Switzerland.

Germany vs Hungary kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm EST Venue: MHPArena

The European Championship match between Germany and Hungary will be played at MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany.

It will kick off at 12 pm EST on Wednesday, June 19, in the United States (US).

How to watch Germany vs Hungary online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the European Championship match between Germany and Hungary is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Sling TV, FS1, ViX and DirectTV Stream.

Team news & squads

Germany team news

Ilkay Gundogan, thankfully enough, did not injure himself against Ryan Porteous's nasty challenge. So Nagelsmann could name an unchanged XI.

Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz will accompany Gundogan on either side, supporting Arsenal forward Kai Havertz.

Having entered the referee's books in the Scotland win, Robert Andrich and Jonathan Tah are at risk of missing the game against Switzerland if they pick up another booking on Wednesday.

Germany possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neuer, Ter Stegen, Baumann Defenders: Rudiger, Raum, Tah, Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Mittelstadt, Henrichs, Koch Midfielders: Gross, Kroos, Musiala, Fuhrich, Wirtz, Sane, Gundogan, Andrich, Can Forwards: Havertz, Fullkrug, Muller, Beier, Undav

Hungary team news

Hungary boss Marco Rossi will continue to sweat on the fitness of Loic Nego or Callum Styles, but Bendeguz Bolla or Endre Botka is likely to start ahead of Attila Fiola on the right side this time out.

Bolla and Attila Szalai are on a booking each.

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai will line up in support of Barnabas Varga in attack once again.

Hungary possible XI: Gulacsi; Orban, Lang, Szalai; Bolla, A. Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gulascsi, Dibusz, Szappanos Defenders: Lang, Balogh, Szalai, Fiola, Orban, Botka, Dardai Midfielders: Nego, A. Nagy, Szoboszlai, Kerkez, Schafer, Bolla, Kleinheisler, Gazdag, Styles, Z. Nagy, Kata Forwards: Adam, Varga, Sallai, Csoboth, Horvath

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Germany and Hungary across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 23, 2022 Germany 0-1 Hungary UEFA Nations League June 11, 2022 Hungary 1-1 Germany UEFA Nations League June 23, 2021 Germany 2-2 Hungary UEFA European Championship June 4, 2016 Germany 2-0 Hungary International Friendly May 29, 2010 Hungary 0-3 Germany International Friendly

