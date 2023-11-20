Germany U17 vs United States U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U17 World Cup last 16

How to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup match between Germany and USA, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Germany will take on the United States in the Round-of-16 of the U17 World Cup at the Jalak Harupat Stadium on Tuesday.

The United States won their first two group games before suffering a defeat at the hands of France. it will be a competitive fixture against Germany who are unbeaten in their last 12 games across all competitions. They have also won 11 out of those 12 fixtures.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Germany vs United States kick-off time

Date: November 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:30 am EDT Venue: Jalak Harupat Stadium

The game between Germany and the United States will be played at the Jalak Harupat Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 3:30 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Germany vs USA online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on fubo, Sling TV, FS1 and UNIVERSO in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Germany team news

After missing out on the U-17 World Cup in 2019, the reigning European champions made a grand return to the world stage in Indonesia and remain unbeaten in the tournament ahead of their big game against the United States.

Germany have an all-round team and can expect goals from multiple players. Robert Ramsak, Eric Moreira and Max Moerstedt have all scored two goals each from the three games so far.

Germany predicted XI: Schmitt, Hitz, Odogu, Dal, Kabar, Osawe, Harchaoui, Brunner, Darvich, Moreira, Ramsak.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schmitt, Heide, Babatz Defenders: Kabar, Jeltsch, Dal, Herwerth, Hennig, Odogu, von der Hitz, Moreira Midfielders: Rüger, Harchaoui, Darvich, Herrmann, Osawe, Yalcinkaya, Ouédraogo Forwards: Brunner, Moerstedt, Ramsak

United States team news

United States will be hoping Nimfasha Berchimas can add to his current tally of three goals as they take on Germany in the Round of 16. He is the joint-second-highest scorer in the tournament and the one to keep an eye on in the final third for goals.

With no fresh injury issues in the team, the CONCACAF U-17 Championship runners-up will field their strongest lineup against the in-form Germans.

USMNT U17 predicted XI: Beaudry; Verhoeven, Reid-Brown, Hall, Hawkins; Corcoran, Soma, Medina; Berchimas, Figueroa, Burton.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beaudry, Ferre, Campagnolo Defenders: Verhoeven, Reid-Brown, Hall, Hawkins, Banks, Harangi Midfielders: Corcoran, Soma, Medina, Habroune, Morales, Rudisill Forwards: Berchimas, Burton, Vazquez, Miller, Figueroa, Jamison

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2011 Germany 4-0 United States U17 World Cup August 2007 Germany 2-1 United States U17 World Cup

Useful links