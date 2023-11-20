Germany U17 vs United States U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U17 World Cup last 16

Germany will take on the United States in the Round-of-16 of the U17 World Cup at the Jalak Harupat Stadium on Tuesday.
The United States won their first two group games before suffering a defeat at the hands of France. it will be a competitive fixture against Germany who are unbeaten in their last 12 games across all competitions. They have also won 11 out of those 12 fixtures.
Germany vs United States kick-off time
|Date:
|November 21, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3:30 am EDT
|Venue:
|Jalak Harupat Stadium
The game between Germany and the United States will be played at the Jalak Harupat Stadium on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 3:30 am EDT for fans in the US.
How to watch Germany vs USA online - TV channels & live streams
The fixture will be shown live on fubo, Sling TV, FS1 and UNIVERSO in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Germany team news
After missing out on the U-17 World Cup in 2019, the reigning European champions made a grand return to the world stage in Indonesia and remain unbeaten in the tournament ahead of their big game against the United States.
Germany have an all-round team and can expect goals from multiple players. Robert Ramsak, Eric Moreira and Max Moerstedt have all scored two goals each from the three games so far.
Germany predicted XI: Schmitt, Hitz, Odogu, Dal, Kabar, Osawe, Harchaoui, Brunner, Darvich, Moreira, Ramsak.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Schmitt, Heide, Babatz
|Defenders:
|Kabar, Jeltsch, Dal, Herwerth, Hennig, Odogu, von der Hitz, Moreira
|Midfielders:
|Rüger, Harchaoui, Darvich, Herrmann, Osawe, Yalcinkaya, Ouédraogo
|Forwards:
|Brunner, Moerstedt, Ramsak
United States team news
United States will be hoping Nimfasha Berchimas can add to his current tally of three goals as they take on Germany in the Round of 16. He is the joint-second-highest scorer in the tournament and the one to keep an eye on in the final third for goals.
With no fresh injury issues in the team, the CONCACAF U-17 Championship runners-up will field their strongest lineup against the in-form Germans.
USMNT U17 predicted XI: Beaudry; Verhoeven, Reid-Brown, Hall, Hawkins; Corcoran, Soma, Medina; Berchimas, Figueroa, Burton.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Beaudry, Ferre, Campagnolo
|Defenders:
|Verhoeven, Reid-Brown, Hall, Hawkins, Banks, Harangi
|Midfielders:
|Corcoran, Soma, Medina, Habroune, Morales, Rudisill
|Forwards:
|Berchimas, Burton, Vazquez, Miller, Figueroa, Jamison
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|July 2011
|Germany 4-0 United States
|U17 World Cup
|August 2007
|Germany 2-1 United States
|U17 World Cup