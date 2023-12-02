Germany U17 vs France U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch U17 World Cup final

How to watch the FIFA U17 World Cup match between Germany and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Germany will take on France in the final of the U17 World Cup at the Manahan Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have won every single game so far in the tournament and will be heading into final with a lot of confidence and expecting a closely-fought encounter.

Germany beat Argentina on penalties in the semi-final after holding them to a 3-3 draw at the end of 90 minutes. France conceded the opening goal to Mali in their previous match, but then set up a second-half comeback to win the game 2-1 and book their berth in the final.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Germany vs France kick-off time

Date: December 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 7am ET Venue: Manahan Stadium

The game between Germany and France will be played at the Manahan Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 7am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Germany vs France online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Fubo, FS1 and FIFA+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Germany team news

Injuries have affected the German squad ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup final. The absence of Forzan Assan Ouedraogo and Bence Dardai, who starred in the UEFA European Under-17 Championship final, poses a challenge for German head coach Christian Wück in the upcoming match.

Germany U17 predicted XI: Germany predicted XI: Schmitt; Moreira, Jeltsch, Dal, Hennig; Ramsak, Harchaoui; Hermann, Yalcinkaya, Brunner; Moerstedt.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schmitt, Heide, Babatz Defenders: Kabar, Jeltsch, Dal, Herwerth, Hennig, Odogu, von der Hitz, Moreira Midfielders: Ruger, Harchaoui, Darvich, Herrmann, Osawe, Yalcinkaya Forwards: Brunner, Moerstedt, Ramsak

France team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the France U-17 camp ahead of the big game.

Coach Jean-Luc Vannuchi is anticipated to keep the lineup unchanged. Ismail Bouneb, who scored in the last two games, will start on the right side of the midfield. Up front, Joan Tincres will look to add to his tally of three goals.

France U17 possible XI: Argney; Zague, Sanda, Meupiyou, Sangui; Bouneb, Ferro, Bouabre; Bouchenna, Tincres, Diallo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Argney, Niflore, Viel Defenders: Titi, Sangui, Meupiyou, Kayi Sanda, Zague, Sadi, Tchaptchet Midfielders: Ferro, Bouabre, Bouneb, Sylla, Amougou Forwards: Issoufou, Lambourde, Gomis, Diallo, Bouchenna, Tincres

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 2023 Germany U17 vs France U17 Euro U17 Championship May 2023 France U17 vs Germany U17 Euro U17 Championship May 2022 Germany U17 vs France U17 Euro U17 Championship May 2015 France U17 vs Germany U17 Euro U17 Championship May 2012 Germany U17 vs France U17 Euro U17 Championship

