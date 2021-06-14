Germany not underdogs vs France, says Neuer

The goalkeeper has backed his side to go toe-to-toe with the tournament favourites

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer says his team doesn't feel like they are underdogs as they prepare to do battle with reigning world champions France.

Tuesday's group stage opener is a battle between the last two World Cup winners, with many seeing France, in particular, as a team favoured to win the Euros this summer.

But Neuer believes Germany are a team worth backing, too, as he believes Tuesday's game should be fairly even.

Article continues below

What did Neuer say?

"We know we owe the fans something after the last tournament [World Cup 2018]," he said at a press conference. "We try to carry them along and need all the support. The mood with us is very good. We have the will to beat France.



"We don't see us as the 'underdog'. France has an amazing team but we are ready to compete and play a good game. We're really looking forward to playing this match."

Goretzka could take part

One potential boost for Germany could be the involvement of Leon Goretzka, who was expected to miss out on the opening fixture.

The Bayern Munich midfielder has been dealing with a muscle injury since May but manager Joachim Low says Goretzka could, in fact, feature.

"Apart from Jonas Hofmann, all the players have been at training," Low said. "Leon too. Leon has done four or five sessions with the team. He made a very, very good impression.

"According to our medical department, there is no more risk. I will talk to Leon after the final training session. Of course, he won't be in the starting eleven.

"I will discuss with him and with the doctors. Then we'll see if he can be there - even for a longer period of time. At the moment, I can't fully judge."

Further reading